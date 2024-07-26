'Let it Rip': Jack Campbell Wants Lions Defense to Be NFL's Best
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell is a breakout candidate in his second NFL season.
After an up-and-down first campaign, Campbell is projected to take on a much bigger role and be a force in the middle of Detroit's defense. However, the Iowa product is less concerned about his individual success than the team's as a whole.
The Lions' defense drew plenty of ire, particularly for its struggles against the pass, in 2023. While the run defense was among the league's best, the secondary was often exposed and struggled to defend top wideouts.
Dating back to the spring, Campbell explained that the Lions have adopted a mindset that centers around a sense of pride and a yearning to be the league's best.
“I feel like every day we’re just taking steps in the right direction. Obviously we have a long ways to go. Everyone talks about, ‘Oh I want to be a top-10 defense.’ Everyone out here on the defensive side, we’re working to be the best defense in the NFL," Campbell explained. "If you ever set goals that are attainable, we could very well be a top-10 defense but we just have to come out here and do the right things every day. But why not be the best defense in the NFL? If we all want to get to where we’re gonna get. I feel like that’s been the focus right now and I just feel like that’s the mentality that’s been developed in the locker room.”
Part of this new mentality involves embracing the struggles. Campbell and company know that mistakes are bound to happen over the course of a game, but rather than let the unknown slow them down, the defense is determined to continue playing fast.
“Looking forward to next season, man, we’re just excited to go let it rip," Campbell said. "I feel like it’s not only a mentality I’ve adopted, but everyone’s just like, let it rip. Mistakes are gonna happen, just play fast.”
Feeling new swagger
Campbell is the first to say he lacks swagger.
Many of his teammates drive fancy cars, while Campbell operates a 2015 Dodge Ram. Though unspectacular, he says his truck does the job.
Heading into 2024, the Iowa product isn't concerned with personal swagger or success, but rather he's investing into the work required to get back to where the team came up short last year.
“Well if you’re talking about swagger, you’re not looking at me. I’m literally the lowest swag. But, I would say we’re trying to just have that mentality that just goes out day by day and just works. It’s just a mindset," Campbell explained. "I feel like it was something we talked about in the spring, but the players fully embraced starting in the spring. It’s an individual choice. I can’t speak on behalf of other people, but for me it’s just an individual choice. Not that I wasn’t doing it last year, but just making that individual choice to come out here every single day and, you know what, no matter what happens the Lord has a plan for me and a plan for this team. I’m excited to see what happens.”
As a whole, however, the defense has the feel of a much more confident unit than a year ago. Detroit added plenty of new faces to their secondary, and the unit is beginning to feel its potential.
This has resonated with coach Dan Campbell, who can feel the changes just three days into training camp. These changes in mindset are emblematic of the defense as a group, not just with the secondary.
"I feel our defense, the confidence is up, we know what we can become," Dan Campbell said. "Between that and our D-line, some of these things, we’re fighting, straining to get off blocks. Violent separation. There’s an attitude that comes with playing defense and every good defense, you’ve got to have that. There’s gotta be an aura about it. You’ve got to have something and you can kind of feel that right now.”