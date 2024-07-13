Evaluators See 'Slight Decline' in Frank Ragnow
Frank Ragnow has been a core member of the Detroit Lions’ offensive line since the moment he was selected in the first round of the 2018 draft.
Initially Detroit's starting left guard, Ragnow has served as the anchor of the interior of the Lions’ O-line since 2019, and has morphed into one of the game's premier centers.
Outside of an injury-plagued 2021 campaign, he has started in 14 or more games in each of his six NFL seasons. And since transitioning to center in ‘19, the Arkansas product has never allowed more than two sacks in a season, has consistently recorded solid Pro Football Focus run-blocking grades (never lower than 78.2) and has earned three trips to the Pro Bowl.
Additionally, he produced one of his best years this past season. In a career-high 1,190 snaps at center, Ragnow notched a career-best PFF overall grade (88.8) and a career-best PFF run-blocking mark (91.3).
Along with that, he played an instrumental role in the Lions having a top-five rushing attack in 2023. He helped pave the way for Detroit's ground game, led by Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, to compile the fifth-most yards (2,311), the most touchdowns (27) and the fifth-highest yards-per-carry average (4.6) in the NFL.
Entering his age-28 season, Ragnow is still considered a top-flight center, and was recently ranked by ESPN.com as the eighth-best interior lineman. An offseason ago, the big-bodied lineman came in at No. 10 in ESPN.com's interior lineman rankings.
As ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler wrote, “Ragnow has shown a slight decline in the eyes of evaluators, but he's still considered a blue-chip player. Ragnow is a premier communicator at the line of scrimmage, helping one of the NFL's best offenses get organized every down.”
The Lions’ offensive line, equipped with Ragnow and All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell, is expected to be one of the very best lines in the NFL in 2024.
Per a scout from an NFL team (as reported by ESPN), “Would take others over him (Ragnow) from a physical standpoint at this stage, but he's still one of our top 5-6 interior players at this stage.”
As long as Ragnow stays healthy, you can pencil him in for another highly productive, Pro Bowl campaign this upcoming season.