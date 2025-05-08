Even More Critical Lions Protect Home Field in 2025
Headed into the 2025 campaign, the Detroit Lions will face even stiffer competition than they did a year ago.
The Lions, coming off a franchise-best 15-2 regular season, will face the third-toughest schedule based on the projected win totals of their opponents for the upcoming season. This projection comes courtesy of Sharp Football Analysis, an analytics site run by NFL writer Warren Sharp.
According to Sharp, only the Cleveland Browns (second toughest) and the N.Y. Giants (toughest) are projected to have tougher schedules than Detroit in 2025.
With that said, Dan Campbell's squad will battle some very strong teams this upcoming season, especially away from Ford Field.
In fact, eight of the Lions’ nine road opponents recorded winning records a season ago. The only team that did not was the Chicago Bears (5-12).
Those nine organizations also combined to win 102 games in 2024, good for an average of 11 wins per team.
Furthermore, seven of Detroit's nine road foes made the playoffs last season. This includes the Washington Commanders (12-5), the team that knocked the Lions out of the playoffs, the reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs (15-2) and the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles (14-3).
It's the definition of a gauntlet of a road slate of games for Campbell & Co., which adds further importance to Detroit taking care of business at home.
It won't be easy, as the Lions will square off at Ford Field with multiple winning teams from last season. This includes four playoff squads: the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7), the Green Bay Packers (11-6) and the Minnesota Vikings (14-3).
Detroit, however, will also take on four under-.500 squads at home in 2025: the Browns (3-14), the Giants (3-14), the Bears and the Cowboys (7-10).
On the surface, it appears that the Lions will have an easier time navigating through their home slate of contests this upcoming season. And as a result, it is of utmost importance that Detroit produces another strong campaign at Ford Field.
Campbell & Co. went 7-2 at home in 2024, which helped propel the organization to a second consecutive NFC North division title. And in order to capture a third straight division crown, the Lions – because of their ultra tough road schedule – might just have to run the table at home.
Defending home field is not an option for Campbell's squad in 2025; it's a must.