Notes: Jared Goff Ranked Seventh-Best NFL Quarterback
Detroit Lions veteran quarterback Jared Goff has emerged as one of the NFL's best passers over the last three seasons.
After struggling in 2021, his first year with the Lions, Goff has improved exponentially and returned to the form that helped him guide the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl appearance early in his career.
Now, the NFL world is taking notice as he looks to help lead the Lions to a Super Bowl appearance of their own. In a recent ranking from Bleacher Report, writer Brad Gagnon ranked him seventh amongst all NFL quarterbacks.
"Jared Goff is unique to this section of the list because he doesn't have the trajectory of the younger quarterbacks surrounding him on both sides. And frankly, it wouldn't take more than an awful 2025 campaign to cause him to disappear entirely from this list in 2026 a la Dak Prescott and Matthew Stafford," Gagnon wrote. "For now, though, we're talking about a 30-year-old who was the NFC's highest-rated passer while completing 72.4 percent of his throws for a Super Bowl contender in 2024. Goff was also off the charts with a jaw-dropping 128.9 passer rating on third down, and that's not completely new for a veteran with a superb 102.7 passer rating dating back to the start of the 2022 season."
While he has put up excellent numbers over the last three seasons and has proven to be calm and collected in the clutch, Gagnon points to Goff's performance against Washington as cause for concern.
There is still plenty to prove for the veteran, but he has indeed worked his way into the top echelon of passers in the game heading into the 2025 season.
"Is it concerning that the 30-year-old threw three interceptions in a dud playoff loss to the Commanders? For sure," Gagnon wrote. "The Lions will need him to improve on his career playoff passer rating of 85.1 or that regular-season success from the last few years won't amount to much. This is another case in which 2025 will be critical."
