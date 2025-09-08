Everything Dan Campbell Said After Packers Pounced on Lions
Here is what Dan Campbell expressed to reporters, following the Detroit Lions disappointing 27-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Opening statement
"All right well, look man, that team played well. Credit to them and coach (Matt) LaFleur. They came out and they played outstanding and we didn’t play good enough, we didn’t coach good enough including me and we didn’t play good enough, so like I told the team it’s tough, to go in and not certainly play close to your best game. And you hate starting the season out with a loss, and as bad as that is it’s not what it appears to be. So it’s like I told them, let’s clean up the tape. We made some critical errors at the worst times possible, and you don’t do those, you take those out of the equation and it looks different. You feel like it would be a totally different scenario but, we did make those critical errors at the worst time, so we’re going to learn from it. We’ll clean it up. It gives us a little barometer where we’re at game one, and that’s okay. You know it’s always about improving no matter what, so we’re going to take it and we're going to improve."
Thoughts on on Green Bay’s defense taking away deep plays
"Yeah well, we knew, they play deep coverage man, they play a lot of cover two, they’ll play some three buzz, you know, and they keep everything in front of them, that’s how that defense is designed and so we knew that and the plan was to stay patient. Be patient and I thought (Jared) Goff was. We took what was there and felt like eventually those shots would show, just couldn’t quite get to them, you know. By the time you get a chance, or you hope you do, you’re down two scores. But that’s the nature of this defense and we weren’t able to generate seven when we got in the red zone. That would help."
On troubles with new pieces to the staff, offensive line
"Yeah, well I think really we just never, if you’re talking about the 60 minutes of offensive football, we really never got in a rhythm. We did for a couple of drives, man, where we got it down there, and then we didn’t finish. We weren’t able to finish with seven, we had to settle for three, then we have an interception. But other than that we just never really got in a rhythm, and you know when your run game’s not quite clicking the way you want it to, and then well that affects your play pass and now you get in that type of game where you’re down two scores. Well those guys are going to pin their ears back and that’s hard on any offensive line. And on top of that you got a defense that’s going to keep everything in front of them. So you get in a bad way."
On did he think team would be more prepared
"Yeah, I thought we would be. I thought we’d be cleaner than we were. I thought we’d be much cleaner than we were, and it wasn’t as clean. But there again, you’re talking about a few plays that were critical, you know. But like I told the team, these are all so correctable. Everything that showed up is so correctable, and we will, we’ll hit it head on, our players are accountable man, they’re ready. And nobody takes it worse than they do, so that’s the good news, we got the right dudes. (on changes to the coaching staff) Well look, this is the same thing we ran into with, you know, with A.G. (Aaron Glenn) and Ben (Johnson). I mean in ‘22, remember we started one and six, I mean, I think people were asking me to fire Ben at one and six, so look, it took us a while to get our feet, to get our bearing. But you learn every time you go through these and you work together, and you find the right flow, and you do it collectively, you do it together. And like I said man, the more those five (the offensive line) play together, we got two young guards, but the more they play together, the better we’re going to get. These are real reps against other opponents, and you get a full game, and man you go and you teach off of it. Teach off of it, correct it, and you learn from it, and you move on."
Upodate on Terrion Arnold’s injury
"Yeah, looks like he’s got a bit of a groin thing right now. Don’t know how, it was enough to not come back, so we’ll see. "
If Arnold’s injury was the reason for his early struggles
"I don’t know, not that I know of. I don’t know when it necessarily happened."
On Green Bay neutralizing the Lions pass rush
"They did a good job of stepping up. We did some things where we sent inside, interior pressure, and I know that there was a few times I thought they did a good job of bottling it up, and if you can, you can hit some of that stuff head on, especially your halfback will go up and take on the backer. It can get bottlenecked in there and that happened a few times so we got out of it and tried to do some straight rush here and there. They nudged the edges, and you know they made sure they hit Hutch (Aidan Hutchinson). They weren’t going to let Hutch just go one on one, you know. Which he knows that too. I mean that’s the world he’s in man. He doesn’t get one on one. So, we got to be better, we got to be better and when you get a one on one you got to win your one on one."
On Brian Branch’s unsportsmanlike conduct penalty
"Yeah, he’s better than that. He knows better. He knows better. That was the message. You know, he knows better than that man. It’s one of the things we talked about, keeping your head. So, he knows better. (on DL Micah Parsons’ impact) Look, when he comes in, he’s a good player, you know. But I thought all those guys up front played pretty good for them today. I mean they created a lot of pressure. There was a lot of movement, you know. But look, he’s only going to get better, more in shape, and it’s only going to get better for him. (on facing Ben Johnson next week) What I think will be different? I don’t know. I haven’t really thought much about him. Certainly I will now that we’re about to get ready to play. But I think he’s going to be who he is, and I’m going to be who I am, and we play ball, let the players get rolling out there, and let them go, you know."
On third down struggles on defense
"Well, I thought they had a pretty good plan over there. I did. I thought they had a really good plan and that doesn’t take away from us not doing what we need to do, but, you know they had some early answers and we made some adjustments, settled in in the second half, did some things to give us a chance to get back in it and we just couldn’t generate enough offensively. So, there again man, we’ve got to be better. We got to be more precise in what we do when we run the games when we run some of these pressure packages, and then if it’s not, then we’re rushing four whoever’s got the one on one has got to find a way to win. And like I said, we’ll look at the tape and figure out what it all looks like, I can’t tell you the entirety of it all right now."