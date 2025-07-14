Everything to Know About Detroit Lions 2025 Training Camp
The Detroit Lions are on the precipice of beginning training camp for the 2025 season.
With the days until the start of camp dwindling and plenty of anticipation for this year's Lions team, buzz is high for the beginning of the new season. The Lions will have a new look with two new coordinators, but plenty of their top talents remain on roster.
Rookies will report to training camp on Wednesday, July 16, while veterans are scheduled to report on Saturday, July 12.
Detroit's first open training camp practice is set for July 26 for season-ticket holders and July 28 for the general public. With camp approaching fast, here's everything you need to know about Lions training camp in 2025.
Lions training camp location
Each of the Lions' training camp practices will take place at the team's practice facility in Allen Park. Detroit will have a total of 10 practices open to the public, with three designated exclusively for season-ticket holders.
All of Detroit's open practice sessions will take place on the outdoor practice fields. In the event of rain, the team will move its practice inside and it will not be open to the public. There will be no make-up dates for canceled open practices.
Fans will have food and drink options available at practices, as the team will have food trucks at the site. Food truck options include The Mean Weenie, Bearclaw Coffee Co., Savvy Sliders and Treat Dreams.
Training camp tickets info
Tickets to attend Lions training camp are available to be secured by the general public beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 15. Practice tickets are free but limited, and fans can claim up to four tickets per practice.
All tickets to training camp practices are digital and can be accessed on the day of practice using the Detroit Lions' mobile app.
Open training camp practice schedule
Below is the Lions' schedule of 2025 open training camp practices.
Saturday, July 26 -- 8:30 a.m. (Lions Loyal exclusive/Back Together Weekend)
Monday July 28 -- 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday, July 29 -- 8:30 a.m. (Pet Adoption Day)
Sunday, Aug. 3 -- 8:30 a.m.
Mon. Aug. 4 -- 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 6 -- 8:30 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 11 -- 10:30 a.m. (Invitation only/Lions Community Partner Day)
Wednesday, Aug. 13 -- 10:30 a.m. (Joint practice with Miami Dolphins/Lions Loyal exclusive)
Thursday, Aug. 14 -- 10:30 a.m. (Joint practice with Miami Dolphins)
Thursday, Aug. 21 -- 10:30 a.m. (Joint practice with Houston Texans)
Rules for attending training camp
The Lions suggest that fans put their cell phones on vibrate or silent during the open practices that they attend. Clear bags are permitted for entry, but must not exceed 12" x 6" x 12".
Per the team website, the following items are prohibited from the practice facility:
Professional cameras
Video cameras
Selfie sticks
Drones
Outside food and beverages
Coolers
Lawn chairs
Blankets
Umbrellas
Purses (larger than a clutch)
Backpacks.
For a full list of prohibited items, click here.
Lions preseason schedule
The Lions will begin the preseason against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Hall of Fame Game, which will kick off at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 31 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Tickets are available for that game here.
Following the Hall of Fame Game, the Lions will travel to Atlanta for their second preseason game at 7 p.m. on Aug. 8 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Detroit will play its final two games of the preseason at home, against the Miami Dolphins (1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 16) and Houston Texans (1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23).
The Lions will host a pair of joint practices against the Dolphins leading up to their preseason matchup, and one against the Texans.