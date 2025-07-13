Training Camp Preview: Can LaPorta Recapture 2023 Form?
After a record-setting rookie season, Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta took some time to get going in the 2024 season.
LaPorta became a quiet part of the offense early last year, as he had five targets in just one game within Detroit's first six. His absence from the passing attack was surprising at times after a debut season in which he set the then-record for receptions by a rookie tight end.
Now, LaPorta will be looking to once again serve as the offense's security blanket for quarterback Jared Goff. Based on how he finished last year, there's a good chance he is again a massive part of the scheme under new offensive coordinator John Morton.
Here is a breakdown of the Lions' tight end room heading into training camp ahead of the 2025 season.
Reason for hope
LaPorta had a strong finish to the 2024 season, with at least five catches in four of the team's last five regular season games. In each of those last five games, he had at least 40 yards receiving and in total he found the end zone twice in that span.
The Iowa product is also just one season removed from his 2023 rookie year, where he hauled in 86 passes for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns. When he's at his best, he's a dynamic talent with serious run after catch ability and crisp routes that allow him to separate from defenders.
LaPorta also told reporters that he feels much more healthy heading into this season. Last year, he missed a significant portion of training camp with an injury and may have been limited by that throughout the early parts of last year. Now, he's healthy and primed to make a big impact.
Along with him, Brock Wright brings a level of reliability that allows him to contribute as a run-blocker in Detroit's two-tight end packages as well as a pass-catcher in spot duty. Wright has become an unsung hero for Detroit, catching 56 passes and scoring nine touchdowns in four seasons.
Reason for worry
With the Lions having so many playmakers on offense, LaPorta was one of the biggest examples of the target share changing. With Jameson Williams playing more of a big part of the offense, LaPorta's targets dropped from 120 in his first year to 83 in his second.
The 24-year-old will still be a contributor and a key piece of the offense as long as he's healthy, but the overall weight of his role changed last year with the Lions going more to Williams and Tim Patrick at times.
Additionally, the Lions don't have a set third option to handle the traditional fullback role. There are intriguing options on the roster, but the uncertainty breeds concern heading into training camp.
Training camp battle
The biggest battle at this position will be that third spot behind LaPorta and Wright. Right now, Shane Zylstra is the incumbent after winning the job at the midseason mark over Parker Hesse.
Detroit has typically asked their third tight end to play a fullback role at times, along with some unique three-tight end packages in the red zone. With a new offensive coordinator in John Morton, it remains to be seen if that will still be the case.
Zylstra's biggest competitor for the job will be free agent signing Kenny Yeboah, who comes to Detroit from the New York Jets. He has just 15 career targets in four NFL seasons, but the Lions saw enough in his opportunities to give him a look in this competition.
There are also two intriguing undrafted options to keep an eye on in Zach Horton and Luke Deal. Horton played a traditional fullback role at Indiana and James Madison, while Deal is also a block-first option that could carve out a role.
Player to watch
Under Dan Campbell, the Lions have kept at least one undrafted free agent in each of his first four years on their initial 53-man roster. This year, that representative could come at this position if Detroit doesn't feel confident about its other options.
Deal and Horton both have run-blocking ability that will make them an asset. As such, if they can contribute in the passing game and demonstrate reliable hands in their opportunities throughout camp and the preseason, there's a path for them to break camp with the team.
At this stage, Horton is the more interesting option as a player who the Lions quickly identified after the draft.
He was a solid run-blocker at Indiana last season, and also showed flashes of run after catch ability on short passes. Horton will be a player worth keeping an eye on throughout the duration of training camp.