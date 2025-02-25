Everything You Need to Know About Lions' 2025 Combine
The NFL's head coaches, general managers and scouts will all flock to Indianapolis this week for the league's annual scouting combine. It presents each of the NFL's 32 franchises with a prime opportunity to get an up-close look at the top prospects in the current draft class.
With that said, here is everything you need to know about the combine – from a Detroit Lions perspective – before it kicks off Tuesday with head coach and GM interviews.
When does the 2025 NFL combine begin?
Player interviews with the media start on Wednesday, February 26. Meanwhile, on-field drills commence Thursday, February 27.
Position workout dates
Thursday, Feb. 27: Defensive linemen, linebackers and special teams performers (kickers and punters).
Friday, Feb. 28: Defensive backs and tight ends.
Saturday, March 1: Quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs.
Sunday, March 2: Offensive linemen.
Player media session times
Wednesday, Feb. 26: Defensive linemen, linebackers and special teams performers from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. EST.
Thursday, Feb. 27: Defensive backs and tight ends from 9 a.m. - noon EST.
Friday, Feb. 28: Quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. EST.
Saturday, March 1: Offensive linemen from 8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. EST.
When will Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell speak to the media?
Both are set to talk on Tuesday. Holmes is scheduled to address the media first at 1 p.m., followed by Campbell at 3:30 p.m.
When will Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson talk to the media?
Just like Holmes and Campbell, both Glenn and Johnson are scheduled to speak on Tuesday. Glenn, the N.Y. Jets’ new head coach, will address reporters at 12:15 p.m. Meanwhile, Johnson – the new sideline boss of the Chicago Bears – will do the same at 1 p.m.
What's the TV schedule for the week?
Thursday, Feb. 27: 3-8 p.m. EST on NFL Network and NFL+.
Friday, Feb. 28: 3-9 p.m. EST on NFL Network and NFL+.
Saturday, March 1: 1-9 p.m. EST on NFL Network and NFL+.
Sunday, March 2: 1-5 p.m. EST on NFL Network and NFL+.
Positions to pay close attention to at combine
The Lions will be looking to upgrade multiple position groups this offseason, and on both sides of the ball. Expect Holmes to use free agency and the NFL Draft to strengthen the interior of both the offensive and defensive lines, along with the EDGE and cornerback positions.
With that said, here are the combine participants to keep a close eye on at each of the aforementioned positions:
Offensive linemen
- Tyler Booker, Alabama
- Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
- Grey Zabel, North Dakota State
Interior defensive linemen
- Mason Graham, Michigan
- Kenneth Grant, Michigan
- Derrick Harmon, Oregon
- Walter Nolen, Mississippi
- Deone Walker, Kentucky
- Tyleik Williams, Ohio State
EDGE
- Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
- Mike Green, Marshall
- Landon Jackson, Arkansas
- James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
- Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
- Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
- Josaiah Stewart, Michigan
- Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
- JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State
- Princely Umanmielen, Mississippi
- Mykel Williams, Georgia
Cornerback
- Jahdae Barron, Texas
- Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
- Travis Hunter, Colorado
- Will Johnson, Michigan
- Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame
- Shavon Revel Jr., East Carolina (torn ACL; will participate in interviews)