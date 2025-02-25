Why Lions Selected Mykel Williams in First OnSI Mock Draft
The Detroit Lions would benefit greatly from adding a top talent to their defensive line in the 2025 NFL draft.
Aidan Hutchinson is one of the best young players at the position, and adding a quality running mate for him would bolster the pass rush immensely. As a result, when one of the top players in this year's draft class fell to their selection in the first mock draft conducted by OnSI publishers, Georgia's Mykel Williams was the ideal choice.
"The Lions have been searching for a running mate for Aidan Hutchinson for multiple seasons," wrote John Maakaron. "In this dream scenario, Detroit lands a premium defender who is physical against the run and has serious pass-rush juice. He’s an ideal compliment for Hutchinson and will be an immediate boost for the defensive line."
Williams battled through a lingering injury in 2024, producing five sacks and 12 tackles for loss for the Bulldogs. He's a physical presence who can set the tone as a edge-setter while also having the necessary explosiveness to be an impact player as a pass rusher.
In his career, the Georgia product has 14 sacks and 23 tackles for loss. He profiles as more of a traditional defensive end than a designated pass rusher, so there's potential for him to be a three-down player at the professional level.
Detroit's defense finished tied-for-23rd in sacks and has struggled to consistently generate pressure on the quarterback. That number would've undoubtedly been higher had Hutchinson finished the year, and adding another young player with plenty of potential will lighten the workload on the Michigan product.
Williams fits Detroit's defense nicely, and would be an ideal fit if he gets to Detroit's selection in April.