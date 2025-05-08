Executive: Colston Loveland Will Be 'Better' Than Lions Sam LaPorta
The Detroit Lions feature one of the top emerging tight ends in the National Football League.
Sam LaPorta had a solid rookie season after being selected in the second-round of the 2023 NFL Draft. In his sophomore campaign, the former Iowa Hawkeyes tight end recorded 60 receptions for 726 yards and seven touchdowns.
With former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson departing for the Chicago Bears, their first selection in this year's draft instantly drew comparisons to LaPorta.
The Bears decided to select Michigan Wolverines tight end Colston Loveland with the 10th pick in this year's draft.
A league executive made the bold claim that the 21-year-old will become a better player than LaPorta.
“Loveland is going to catch a million balls,” an exec said, via The Athletic. “He will be better than (Sam) LaPorta. He is such a good receiver, and he’s bigger — two inches taller and another 10 pounds. They will have an 11 personnel package with Burden in the slot and the 12 package when Burden is off the field with Loveland and Kmet on the field. They are set up pretty well.”
Chicago has received a significant amount of praise for their draft haul.
“I like what they have done, and I’ve been skeptical of the Bears in the past,” the exec explained. “The tight end (Colston Loveland) is a really good player. The sleeper in the bunch is that (Ozzy) Trapilo kid in the second round. Eventually, I think he will be their right tackle."
Detroit will face Chicago twice this season, as the NFC North rivals will continue to battle for the chance to earn a spot in the postseason.
The departure of Johnson has been heavily discussed, but with Lions coach Dan Campbell having played the tight end position, it is still expected LaPorta will be featured heavily in Detroit's offense.
