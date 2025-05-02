NFL Executive Praises Lions 'Philly Like' Strategy
The Detroit Lions' 2025 draft class has now been analyzed a myriad of ways by supporters, NFL draft analysts and writers.
Since the team waited until the sixth-round to draft a defensive end, some pundits believed general manager Brad Holmes waited too long to address their biggest need and roster weakness. However, others believe the team approached it correctly by adding several prospects who project as instant contributors.
In a recent story for The Athletic, NFL writer Mike Sando polled anonymous executives on their analysis of each team's draft class. One unnamed executive praised the Lions, comparing their work to how the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles approach the draft.
By drafting a defensive lineman and two offensive linemen, the Lions strengthed the core of their team. Having built the current roster through the trenches, Detroit stayed true to their style.
"Keep building on the lines, which is what they do there," one executive said. "They play to their strengths, and let's call it what it is: the Philly mindset. Not a bad strategy. And then they got three players from Georgia, one from Ohio State, one from LSU — big schools."
Lions general manager Brad Holmes has stayed firm in the way he approaches the draft. Rather than go down their draft board to select a player at a position of need, the Lions have traditionally priotized players who have the necessary talent and fit their culture at the top regardless of position.
Because this method has worked in the past, a different executive said Holmes is worthy of increased understanding, despite some of his moves coming as a surprise.
"They pretty much took a run-defending nose tackle in the first round, but they are very firm on their style of ball, and it has paid off," another executive said. "So they get the benefit of the doubt."
The Lions made three moves up in the draft, including a trade to jump 32 spots and select wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa in the third-round. This level of aggressiveness has been shown by Holmes before, as they are not afraid to make moves to acquire their desired players.
“They are confidently aggressive,” an exec said. “Maybe that is the coach (Dan Campbell) just saying, ‘We are going to kick ass and take names forever.’”