Everything Dan Campbell Said After Detroit Lions Loss to Vikings

Here is everything Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said, after the team fell 23-10 to the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Opening Statement

Alright. The story of that game was six turnovers. Can't turn the ball over six times and win in this league. You know, defense did some really good things, getting stop after stop. Offensively, I thought we played hard. We just did not, you turn the ball over that many times, it's going to hurt. So that's what got us.

You guys knew what was on the line here as far as the playoffs. Does that make it especially disappointing with the performance of the team?

Losing is very disappointing. Losing. I hate losing. We do. But look, I mean some of these things that come up, the efforts there. It's just boy, we are not, we're just a little off here. And it's costing us significantly. Just there again, too many turnovers. That's what really got us, man. Just couldn't overcome it.

How much impact did losing left tackle Taylor Decker have?

We've lost a lot of players and always been able to, you know, next man up. Bounce back and find ways to win. We felt good about going in there and battling. We felt good about (Dan Skipper) Skip going in there and battling. I haven't watched the tape. Here's what I know about Skip, he's going to give us everything he's got. He's going to battle and he's going to finish. I trust Skip.

How did things sort of fell apart in the last couple of weeks here and this got away from you?

Yeah well, we turned the ball over six times today. That's the first one. And then last week, we just couldn't, we couldn't score in the red zone, late, when we needed it.

The Vikings pass rush was able to start getting home. How did that kind of change the dynamic of what Jared Goff was dealing with?

Anytime he's not able to step in and throw, it's going to be hard for him. That's where he's at his best, obviously in the pocket. If he's not able to at least hit that back foot and step into it, it makes it pretty difficult. The defense puts a lot on you, and it was a short week. They really they did a lot. They went all out. And it's really that type of game where you have to be able to run the ball, you need to pop a run, you can't turn the ball over, and then you just need two shots. It really is that type of game where, you come away doing that, the stats may be ugly, but you come away with the two shot plays, it made the difference, those two touchdowns. And we couldn't get those.

After not playing that well for the last several weeks, is there something bigger picture he needs to start looking at?

Yeah, I'm going to be looking at a lot of things. Because I do not like being home for the playoffs. The guys don't either, so you know, and there again, whenever you lose, man, it takes a village. Everybody's involved, including myself. So, I'm always going to look at myself first. I'm always going to wish I would have given Goff more, giving those players more. Like on a day like that, you come out, you lose, win, doesn't matter, man. You feel like you you need to improve or can improve, you want to.

What went into the decision to start center Kingsley Eguakun?

Graham (Glasgow) man, Graham was good enough to help us as a reserve. He's got that knee. So, we were fortunate to even have him as a reserve. So, gave Kingsley another go. And yea, it just got snapped early (on the early Goff fumble).

You talked about finding your guys' identity? It clearly isn't going to be re-found this season. How difficult will be that be to find again?

Well, we got one game to go, man. I expect everybody to be ready to go when we get back in a couple of days. Be locked in and be ready when we get on the plane to go to Chicago. To be locked in one more time. That's what I expect. And then we'll go from there, you know? But, Brad (Holmes) and I will have a lot of decisions to make. A lot of things to look at. The what's, the whys, the how do we improve? Because we need to improve.

Do you think it's small things or bigger things that may need tweaking?

Well, until I have time to really sit down and soak everything up, I don't know if I can quite answer that. I know this, it doesn't take much for for things to get off balance. Really, not as much as you would think. Sometimes it can be one thing here, it could be one player. It could be one coach. You just never know. Or the placement of somebody, maybe he needs to be playing here, or maybe he needs to be doing this. Every team is different every year now. And even if you have the core which you believe in, why we have got them, it's always a new team. You got to find your your own way, man. So, it's disappointing at this point. But, it is what it is.

More from Detroit Lions OnSI