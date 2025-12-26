Lions Offensive Lineman Has Four Word Description of 2025 Season

The story of the 2025 Detroit Lions season will be the demise of a once great offensive line.

Veteran offensive lineman Dan Skipper did not mince words, when he was asked by reporters postgame about the disappointment of the team being officially eliminated from the NFL postseason.

“We had aspirations of doing a lot. Here we are, going to Cancun the first week of January. It sucks,” Skipper expressed, via the Detroit News.

The team was forced to reshuffle the offensive line when All-Pro center Frank Ragnow abruptly retired.

Christian Mahogany is only in his second season and the team drafted Tate Ratledge, Miles Frazier in 2025.

The 31-year-old felt he could have done a better job of bringing along the younger offensive lineman.

Skipper noted, “Part of my job is pulling some of these young guys along, and I didn’t do a good enough job with that, clearly. If I can get these guys a little bit better every day, if I can do a little bit more. Clearly, I did not do enough, right? Being on this roster, we didn’t get it done."

Detroit had expectations of following up a 15-win season last season with another run in the postseason.

“I don’t know how else to say it," Skipper commented. "I think we all need to take a good, long look in the mirror after this, reflect, figure out how we can improve and give the City a team that they’re proud of again, because this year was bulls**t."

Linebacker Jack Campbell also struggled to find the right words to describe not being in the playoffs this season.

“I mean, trying to think of the right word," Campell said. "Obviously, it’s disappointing just based on what I think that we’re capable of, but again, you’ve got to go do it. We didn’t do it.”

The Pro Bowl linebacker expressed he would take responsibility for the play of the defense, which did not make enough spark plays.

"Just honestly super frustrated. I don’t really have much to say. I’ll take all the heat, just defensively, Defensively we played all right, but we didn’t make enough spark plays," said Campbell. "We didn’t get any turnovers. In those types of games, we have to do that.

"It’s on me, just frustration because I know how good this team can be and I know everyone puts into it, but you’ve got to go do it.

