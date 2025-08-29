Price for Family to Attend Lions Game is Astronomical
Success has come with a price for the Detroit Lions.
With the team finding a groove in recent years, the Lions' fan base has seen an increase in ticket prices to attend a game at Ford Field. In the fifth year of the Dan Campbell era, the Lions have enjoyed plenty of highs and as a result have garnered national appeal.
As the Lions have become one of the most popular teams in the league, interest to attend their home games has grown immensely. Season ticket prices have rose exponentially, and the price to attend a game for a family of four is another example of just how tough it can be for a fan from a financial perspective.
According to a study from Bookies.com, the price for a family of four to attend a Lions game is the highest of any NFL team. In total, the cost of four of the cheapest tickets available is $1,777.50, which is the highest of any team by over $300.
It is the second straight year that the Lions have ranked first in this survey. The NFL average cost is $777.89. The total cost figures are based on four of the cheapest available average tickets, plus parking, four hot dogs, two beers and two sodas.
The second-highest team, which happens to be the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, has a cost of $1,438.50.
According to the survey, the Lions are involved in two of the four games across the entire season that currently costs $2,000 or more for four tickets. Both their Thanksgiving showdown against the Green Bay Packers and the late-season matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers fit this criteria.
Bookies.com also explored the cost of trips to the concession stand, as the survey also examined the cost of purchasing two beers, two sodas and four hot dogs. Additionally, the cost of lot parking was evaluated.
At Ford Field, the cost of purchasing two beers is $15.98. The cost of two 20 ounce sodas is $12.58, while the total for four hot dogs is $31.96.
In total, the cost to attend the game, purchase these items from the concession stand and pay $60 for lot parking is $1,898.02
The Eagles are the next-closest team in terms of total cost, as their total cost is 1,548.42. This puts the Lions at $349.60 ahead of the second-place team.
The lowest total price belongs to the Tennessee Titans, where a fan can enjoy a home game for $357.92.
This is not a new development for the organization, with the team being one of the biggest draws in terms of television ratings as well as in the postseason. Last year, the Divisional Round game against the Washington Commanders had an average get-in price of $855.
With the team once again expected to be firmly in contention for the NFC North title and a playoff run, fans will be expected to pay high dollar due to the demand for watching the team at Ford Field.