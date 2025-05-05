Fans Defend Detroit Lions Draft After Earning 'F' Grade
The Detroit Lions did not fare well in a recent evaluation of their 2025 NFL draft class.
The Athletic recently used their own formula to grade draft hauls based position values, trade values and perceived reaches or steals. Utilizing a consensus big board, writer Austin Mock evaluated each team's picks relative to their place on the big board and where they were selected.
“Out of their seven picks, four were considered reaches by our consensus board, including all three in the top 70. They also lost quite a bit of value in the trade market, highlighted by their big move up for board for wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa," Mock explained. "They lost the fourth-most value in trades during the draft, and the three teams below them either gained a first-rounder or had the chance to draft Travis Hunter.”
Lions fans took to social media to explain general manager Brad Holmes has not often fared well in the eyes of pundits who evaluate his selections.
Many recalled the outrage when the team selected running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the first-round of the 2023 draft. Gibbs turned out to be an ideal fit for the Lions' offense and is one of the most explosive players in the entire league.
One supporter posted, "Well we didn't get any day 1 starters. That could potentially come back to bite. But Brad Holmes is running the show. I just look at what other winning GMs are doing like Howie Roseman. And he seems to add a defensive stud every damn year. He gets his depth in free agency. SMART."
Another added, "I’m going to become afraid when they start agreeing with BHolmes! Keep those low grades coming, Super Bowl … Bye Felicia."
Here is a sample of the reaction online to Detroit receiving a failing grade in the 2025 draft.