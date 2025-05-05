How Serious a Threat Are Vikings to Lions?
The Minnesota Vikings surprised the masses last season, finishing 14-3 and in second place in the NFC North. J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota’s 2024 first-round pick, suffered a season-ending injury before the regular season even started, forcing career journeyman quarterback Sam Darnold into action.
Darnold proceeded to put together a career-best campaign, leading the Vikings to a wild-card postseason berth.
Darnold is now gone, though, after signing with the Seattle Seahawks earlier this offseason. Thus, Kevin O’Connell will be riding with McCarthy under center in 2025.
Just like many other pundits, I don’t envision Minnesota replicating its success from a season ago.
Without further ado, here's a look at where the Vikings stand headed into the ‘25 campaign.
What to know
2024 record: 14-3 (second place in NFC North; lost in wild card round to L.A. Rams, 27-9)
Record vs DET: 0-2; 31-29 L (10.20.24), 31-9 (1.5.25)
The Lions took care of business against the Vikings twice last season, effectively keeping O’Connell’s squad out of first place.
In the first matchup between the divisional rivals, the Lions trailed, 10-0, at the end of the first quarter, and then proceeded to score 21 unanswered points in the final quarter of the opening half. The Vikings weren’t done, though, and led 29-28, with 5:50 to play in the fourth quarter. The game was eventually decided on a Jake Bates 44-yard field goal with 0:15 to play.
Meanwhile, in the second matchup, the Lions led the entire way. Detroit held Darnold to just 166 yards on 18-of-41 passing, and Jahmyr Gibbs produced a monstrous game on the ground. He rushed for three touchdowns and 139 yards, and added another score as a receiver. With the win, the Lions clinched the NFC North division title, a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
Head coach: Kevin O'Connell (Fourth season: 34-17)
2024 season stats: 25.4 PPG (9th), 346.94 YPG (12th), 19.5 PAPG (5th), 335.41 YAPG (16th).
Key additions
DT Jonathan Allen (FA signing)
DT Javon Hargrave (FA signing)
G Will Fries (FA signing)
C Ryan Kelly (FA signing)
WR Rondale Moore (FA signing)
The Vikings made a concerted effort to upgrade the interior of both their defensive and offensive lines this offseason.
Minnesota acquired both Allen and Hargrave with the intent to upgrade its pass-rushing efforts from the interior. Meanwhile, the organization added Fries and Kelly in an attempt to boost its pass-protection efforts along the interior.
These signings should help the Vikings stay in the mix in an ultra competitive NFC North in 2025.
Key departures
QB Sam Darnold (signed with Seahawks)
S Cam Bynum (signed with Colts)
EDGE Patrick Jones II (signed with Panthers)
C Garrett Bradbury (released; signed with Patriots)
The Vikings experienced more notable acquisitions than notable losses, which should bode well for the franchise headed into the 2025 season. The team’s most impactful departure, by far, will be the loss of Darnold in free agency.
Darnold experienced a career-best campaign in 2024, throwing for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns, en route to leading Minnesota to a 14-win season. It was an improbable season for the career journeyman signal-caller, who will be replaced by McCarthy, a second-year pro, in 2025.
If the Vikings have any chance of replicating their success from last season, they will need McCarthy to be productive in his first taste of NFL action.
Draft picks
Round 1, Pick 24 - Donovan Jackson, OL | Ohio State
Round 3, Pick 102 - Tai Felton, WR | Maryland
Round 5, Pick 139 (from Browns) - Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL | Georgia
Round 6, Pick 201 - Kobe King, LB | Penn State
Round 6, Pick 202 - Gavin Bartholomew, TE | Pittsburgh
The Vikings ended up making just five selections this past April. However, the first two could end up being rather impactful this upcoming season.
Minnesota beefed up the interior of its offensive line with the selection of Jackson, who should compete for reps at left guard from day one. He should aid the Vikings in their efforts to keep McCarthy upright in 2025 and beyond.
Additionally, in drafting Felton, the Vikings acquired a pass-catcher who has the ability to make an instant impact in the team’s receivers room. He has a chance to be Minnesota’s No. 3 receiver in ‘25.
The Vikings won’t be able to sneak up on teams and surprise anybody this upcoming season, after their 14-3 campaign a year ago. And now they’ll also have to fend off the up-and-coming Bears, just like the rest of the division.
I expect Minnesota to be competitive once again in 2025. However, I don’t expect O’Connell’s team to repeat as runners-up in the NFC North.