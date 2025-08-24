Final Detroit Lions 53-Man Roster Projection: Who's In, Who's Out?
Here is the final 2025 Lions OnSI 53-man prediction, made after the team's preseason finale loss to the Houston Texans.
Quarterbacks (2)
In: Jared Goff, Kyle Allen
Out: Hendon Hooker
Detroit's head coach Dan Campbell appears to quite comfortable with Kyle Allen as his new backup quarterback. Unfortunately, Hendon Hooker did not do enough to secure his spot on the roster. His performances during preseason games indicated a player also battling confidence issues out on the field.
Running backs (3)
In: Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Craig Reynolds
Out: Jacob Saylors, Deon Jackson
Injured: Sione Vaki
Vaki seems to be a player the team wants to develop, but his availability has been questionable. Dan Campbell indicated he is not quite ready to return, possibly indicating a start to the season on the injury list. If so, it would allow for the team to keep an additional player for depth purposes.
Wide receivers (7)
In: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Tim Patrick, Kalif Raymond, Jackson Meeks, Isaac TeSlaa, Dominic Lovett
Out: Ronnie Bell, Malik Taylor, Tom Kennedy, Jakobie Keeney-James
Both Jackson Meeks and Dominic Lovett made the decision very tough. In speaking to another reporter, this writer indicated a tie would go to Lovett. But, if there is any chance to land another veteran defensive end affordably, keeping Meeks goes a long way to help in securing the services of an old friend.
Tight ends (3)
In: Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, Shane Zylstra
Out: Zach Horton, Steven Stilianos, Gunnar Oakes
Detroit's coaching staff should be quite comfortable with the tight ends on the roster to start the 2025 season.
Offensive linemen (10)
In: Graham Glasgow, Tate Ratledge, Christian Mahogany, Penei Sewell, Taylor Decker, Dan Skipper, Kayode Awosika, Giovanni Manu, Netane Muti, Kingsley Eguakun
Out: Jamarco Jones, Michael Niese, Mason Miller, Zack Jackson, Gunner Britton
Injured: Miles Frazier (PUP), Justin Herron (injured reserve), Colby Sorsdal (injured reserve)
Detroit's depth along the offense could be upgraded. There is a solid chance the front office also looks to the waiver wire to add depth, once other team's make the decision to trim the roster down to 53.
EDGE (5)
In: Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport, Ahmed Hassanein, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Za'Darius Smith
Out: Isaac Ukwu, Mitchell Agude
Injured: Josh Paschal (NFI)
Smith and Meeks have expressed for many years they wanted to play together on the same team. Detroit gives them that chance and adds depth to a defensive line that wants to take strides forward this season.
Defensive tackles (5)
In: DJ Reader, Roy Lopez, Tyleik Williams, Mekhi Wingo, Pat O'Connor
Out: Myles Adams, Brodric Martin, Chris Smith, Keith Cooper Jr.
Injured: Alim McNeill (PUP), Levi Onwuzurike (PUP)
Detroit should be able to continue to stuff the run this upcoming season. Wingo, O'Connor and Lopez give the team added depth to mix and match lineups against certain offensive personnel packages. Unfortunately, it's the end of the road for Brodric Martin. He likely could clear waivers and end up back on the practice squad.
Linebackers (6)
In: Jack Campbell, Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, Grant Stuard, Trevor Nowaske, Zach Cunningham
Out: Anthony Pittman, DaRon Gilbert
Injured: Malcolm Rodriguez (PUP), Ezekiel Turner,
Unfortunately, Turner likely suffered a significant injury. It may have been a stretch he could have made the roster, but he could have been a player that could have remained with the team on the practice squad. Grant Stuard has been a welcome addition to the team.
Cornerback (5)
In: D.J. Reed, Terrion Arnold, Amik Robertson, Avonte Maddox, Khalil Dorsey
Out: Nick Whiteside, Allan George, D.J. Miller, Tyson Russell, Erick Hallett
Injured: DiCaprio Bootle (Injured reserve), Ennis Rakestraw (Injured reserve)
Detroit's secondary has turned in a real strength. There is growing confidence the unit can acheive many of their goals this season. The additions of a pair of veterans has excited the room.
Safeties (4)
In: Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch, Rock Ya-Sin, Ian Kennelly
Out: Morice Norris, Loren Strickland
Detroit's defense is anchored by a back end that is going to make life difficult for opposing offenses. Brian Branch had a solid camp and Kerby Joseph is working his way back from knee irritation. Both should be in the conversation for All-Pro and Pro Bowl-caliber seasons.
Specialists (3)
In: Jake Bates, Jack Fox, Hogan Hatten
A solid unit that is among the most reliable, consistent on the team.