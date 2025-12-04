6 Detroit Lions Who Must Step Up Against Dallas Cowboys

On Thursday evening, the Detroit Lions are back in action. Dan Campbell's squad are hosting the Dallas Cowboys in a grudge match, following last year’s 47-9 drubbing at AT&T Stadium.

This year, things are expected to be much closer, and the Lions are already down a legion of players again.

Safety Kerby Joseph is out, as are Kalif Raymond and Brock Wright. This means the Lions are again going to count on players much lower on the depth chart to step up and succeed.

Here is a list of players who must step up on Thursday Night Football to help keep Detroit in the playoff hunt.

WR Jameson Williams

Williams performed admirably last week, stepping up with 144 receiving yards and a touchdown after Amon-Ra St. Brown left with injury after less than ten snaps. If Detroit wants to get on the right side of the score column this week, they may need similar, if not better, productivity out of the speedy wideout.

Williams will be relied upon often, and could see an even larger role. St. Brown is a gametime decision for the Lions, and the star being unavailable could make Williams the de facto number one receiver.

HB David Montgomery

Montgomery has had a quieter than normal year behind Jahmyr Gibbs so far, with only three games over 65 rushing yards. With the Cowboys bolstering their run defense with the acquisition of Kenny Clark in the Micah Parsons trade, having a running back that can fall forward is critical for Detroit.

Montgomery will be needed to grind out the tough yardage, and convert and sustain drives for the Lions’ offense with Dan Campbell calling the plays.

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

It goes without saying that this game means more to Hutchinson. This matchup last year ended a season where Hutchinson appeared to be a shoe-in for the Defensive Player of the Year in the early stages. Now, he will be relied upon to get back to form with the Lions and exorcise some demons.

Hutchinson has had a quieter few weeks on the stat sheet, and this game is one where the Michigan man can build momentum for the final stretch of the season.

Guard Tate Ratledge

Ratledge will be a player tasked with keeping Jared Goff clean against the behemoth force of Kenny Clark, alongside fellow defensive linemen James Houston and Jadaveon Clowney. Considering that all four of the additional starting linemen to begin the year are on the injury report or injured reserve, it is crucial the rookie plays at a high level and communicates with those around him. Ratledge has had a stellar rookie year, and he needs a superb Thursday night.

Detroit Lions guard Tate Ratledge (69) walks off the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

LB Alex Anzalone

Anzalone has been all over the field with Detroit in the last few weeks, rarely being out of position. This week, a game-changing play in addition to being in position on every down might be needed from Anzalone.

Anzalone, Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, and Trevor Nowaske make up a solid group, and Kelvin Sheppard knows how to maximize their talent. If one of them, Anzalone in this case, plays elite, the rest are likely to match that energy.

DT Alim McNeill

Last time McNeill saw the Cowboys, he galloped to two sacks in a great outing. This week, with Detroit fighting to remain in the playoff chase, he needs to put up similar numbers on Dak Prescott.

The defensive lineman was easily the best among his position group last week, if the eye test is to be believed, and McNeill and Hutchinson are two players that must step up for the whole season, not just against the Cowboys. That said, both linemen having great days likely holds Dallas under 17 points on the day. Dan Campbell and his personnel should be able to hit 20 points after scoring 47 last season on the road.

