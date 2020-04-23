2020 NFL Draft: Final Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft is finally here.

The first round kicks off at 8 p.m. EST, strangely enough from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's basement.

And barring any trade, the Lions will be on the clock for the first time of the night at No. 3 overall.

In totality, Detroit general manager Bob Quinn & Co. have nine picks to play with.

In my second and final mock draft, here's what I have the Lions doing through all seven rounds:

First round (No. 3 overall) - Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah

I think the Lions have decided on taking the Ohio State product.

From all accounts, he could become an All-Pro cornerback one day.

And at the very least, he's got all the skills necessary to be the long-term successor to Darius Slay as the team's No. 1 CB.

Second round (No. 35 overall) - Oklahoma DL Neville Gallimore

This is where I see the Lions getting their pass-rush help.

The Oklahoma product would be able to start right away along the interior of Detroit's defensive line.

And he would immediately help bolster a pass rush that was anemic a year ago.

Third round (No. 67 overall) - Florida State RB Cam Akers

The Lions need to address the backup running back position in this draft, and this is where they get their man.

Akers would bring the franchise some nice value at this spot.

And at the very least, he has the potential to become a competent No. 2 back behind Kerryon Johnson early on in 2020.

Third round (No. 85 overall via Philadelphia) - Oregon OG Shane Lemieux

The Lions could use some help along the offensive line, especially at the guard position after the departure of Graham Glasgow earlier this offseason.

And Quinn should prioritize filling the void before the end of the third round.

Enter Lemieux, who started 52 straight games at left guard in four seasons at Oregon.

With time, he has the potential to become a steady presence on an NFL team's O-line.

Fourth round (No. 109 overall) - Michigan WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

With so much uncertainty for the Lions at receiver past 2020 -- with the team's top two targets in Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. set to become free agents at season's end -- it'd be wise for the organization to address the position in this year's draft.

And this would be a good spot to do so.

Peoples-Jones, who played his high school football not too far from Ford Field at Detroit Cass Tech, could feasibly still be on the board at this point.

And if so, Quinn needs to snatch him up.

Peoples-Jones -- affectionately known as "DPJ" -- wasn't consistently productive during his three years in Ann Arbor.

But, he did showcase the ability to be a big-play receiver when things were going right for him.

And at the next level, he very well could grow into a solid No. 2 receiver.

Fifth round (No. 149 overall) - UCLA TE Devin Asiasi

The Lions keep upgrading their receiving corps for 2020 and beyond by taking Asiasi here.

Veteran tight end Jesse James -- a free-agent acquisition of Quinn's a year ago -- was hugely underwhelming in year No. 1 for himself in Motown.

Asiasi could slide right in and become an upgrade over James as the No. 2 TE on the depth chart behind T.J. Hockenson -- the Lions' 2019 first-round selection.

Fifth round (No. 166 overall via Philadelphia) - Michigan State LB Joe Bachie

It wouldn't hurt for the Lions to upgrade their linebacking corps.

And Bachie, a Day 3 prospect more because of off-the-field issues (failed a PED test during his fourth and final season in East Lansing) than on-field ability, would definitely bring Quinn & Co. nice value here.

He possesses an immense amount of strength, as displayed by his 26 bench-press reps at the NFL combine -- second-most among linebackers.

He also was a tackling machine for the Spartans. He logged 285 total tackles in 40 games, including 34 starts.

There's no doubt in my mind that his skills, with proper coaching by Detroit head man Matt Patricia and his coaching staff, will be able to translate well to the next level.

Sixth round (No. 182 overall) - Ball State OL Danny Pinter

My logic is that you can never have enough offensive or defensive linemen.

And Lions franchise passer Matthew Stafford isn't getting any younger.

He's 32 years old, and is getting ready to enter his 12th year in the league.

Plus, he only played in eight games a season ago.

Pinter -- a first-team All-MAC selection in 2019 with nice measurables at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds -- is an intriguing small-school prospect, and he's who I would take here.

Seventh round (No. 235 overall from Eagles via New England) - Texas A & M P Braden Mann

I stand in solidarity with fellow SI All Lions writer Dakota Brecht, and also take Mann to round out my seven-round mock draft.

Mann would be a perfect pick in this spot.

During his junior season in 2018, he won the Ray Guy Award as the nation's top collegiate punter.

Simply, he has all the makings of a productive NFL punter.

And from Day 1 of training camp, he'd be the favorite to replace Sam Martin -- who inked a three-year deal with the Broncos this offseason -- as the team's starter at the position.

