Lions LB Earns Comparison to HOF Finalist as Growth Continues

The Detroit Lions received plenty of criticism for their decision to draft Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but many aren't questioning the decision three years later.

Campbell has ascended into an every down defensive leader for Detroit in his third NFL campaign, playing nearly every single snap this season and enjoying a career year.

When asked to compare the young linebacker to a player he played with, Lions head coach Dan Campbell took the question a step further by offering some similarities between the Iowa product and a current Hall of Fame finalist in Luke Kuechly.

Though Kuechly didn't earn enough votes to warrant induction in his first year on the ballot, the former Carolina Panther got enough consideration to become an automatic finalist in the Class of 2026. It's high praise for Detroit's third-year middle linebacker.

“He’s - it’s a good question. I mean look there’s - I wouldn’t say played with. But some of these guys when you see - just being at New Orleans as a coach for that period of time and watching (Luke) Kuechly out there," the head coach said. "Now Kuechly for a linebacker had rare speed. But as far as all the other stuff, there are a lot of similarities. Freaking smart, he knows what’s coming before it’s there, high energy, never gets tired. Freaking runs all the way down the field, runs back to the huddle, gets everybody lined up. He’s constantly barking out communication, going after the football. You may get him once, you’re not going to get him twice. So, there’s those things that show up. They show up.”

Kuechly played for the Panthers from 2012-19, earning Defensive Player of the Year in 2013 along with five First Team All-Pro appearances and seven Pro Bowl honors. Campbell grew up watching the linebacker and expressed his admiration for the Hall of Fame finalist.

"I appreciate that. That's cool, because when I was young I liked watching him. I've met him before, he's a great guy," Campbell noted. "He's better than me, but I'm gonna keep working so I'll be alright. He's one heck of a player. Right now, I'm just focused on me and doing what I can to improve and get into the playoffs."

Campbell humbly admitted he has room to grow as a player, and remains narrowly focused on helping the team win the next game on the schedule against the Rams.

"No, I'm just still trying to be consistent in what I do," Campbell said. "There's just so many things I feel like I can still improve, and there's also areas I think I'm doing well. The main thing I want to do is make this playoff push, and it starts with the Rams and the challenges they present. We're gonna have our work cut out for us defensively this week. I feel like there's so many areas that, me personally and also the defense, there's so many steps we can take and so many things that we can keep improving on that's gonna help us push to where we want to get to."

Response to Pro Bowl voting

The NFL released its second update for Pro Bowl voting earlier this week, and Jack Campbell is atop the league leaderboard at the inside linebacker position.

Campbell has garnered widespread recognition for his performance this year, as he's racked up over 130 combined tackles along with career-high numbers in forced fumbles (three) and sacks (five).

It's a strong show of support for Campbell, who struggled in his first year in the NFL and was beat out for a starting spot by Derrick Barnes. That has fueled him, and he now hopes to use that experience as a teaching point for those around him.

"It's very humbling. I'll never forget getting drafted here, and just a lot of mixed emotions on it. I guess I just kind of used it," Campbell explained. "So, I mean, now that I'm a top vote getter is for the Pro Bowl, it's very humbling. That's the thing is, I hope people look to it and just look at every year as just a process, and you don't give up on someone because they come in and can't do something right away."

"I feel like it's good for me to learn, and I hope someday I can pass this along to my family and my kids, my brothers. And this is stuff I've learned from my grandparents, my parents, but every day, just getting a little bit better. And over time — a lot of people aren't going to notice it overnight — but you jump year to year, and you're like, 'Oh, he's getting better. He's getting better.' So that's just been the main thing, focusing on little things and how can I improve? And no, it's very, very humbling."

