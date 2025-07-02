All-NFC North Team: Where Does Amon-Ra St. Brown Rank?
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has left little doubt about his status as one of the game's best at his position.
St. Brown is coming off a third-straight 1,000-yard season and a second-consecutive First Team All-Pro selection. However, he's in an NFC North division that features multiple elite talents. Namely, he competes with Minnesota Vikings perennial All-Pro Justin Jefferson.
With three spots available for the First Team All-NFC North squad, St. Brown seems to be a safe bet to be one of the top producers once again in the upcoming season.
The Second Team selections for this year's All-NFC North team included Minnesota's Jordan Addison, Detroit's Jameson Williams and Green Bay's Jayden Reed.
Here's a look at the three wide receivers who made the All-NFC North First Team ahead of the 2025 season, in order of where they finished in voting conducted by each team's OnSI publisher.
Justin Jefferson
There's really nothing to say that hasn't already been well established. He's arguably the best receiver in football and it hasn't mattered who's throwing the football. He's been amazing with Kirk Cousins, Josh Dobbs, Nick Mullens and Sam Darnold — and now the football is firmly in the hands of 22-year-old J.J. McCarthy. So long as McCarthy puts the ball in Jefferson's atmosphere, he's going to come down with about 100 catches, rack up 1,500 yards, and catch about 10 touchdowns.
What makes Jefferson scarier than ever is that he's entering 2025 with a healthy T.J. Hockenson at tight end, while Rondale Moore will help create chaos in the slot. If Jalen Nailor takes another step and rookie Tai Felton (third-round pick) can make an impact, it's going to be a lot harder for teams to pay attention to Jefferson. — Joe Nelson, Vikings OnSI.
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Perhaps the Lions didn't even know the quality of player that they'd be getting in the fourth round of the 2021 draft when they drafted Amon-Ra St. Brown. After they drafted the wideout who was labeled too small by many pundits, theLions quickly found out that he would be much more than just a Day 3 wide receiver.
St. Brown broke Calvin Johnson's franchise record for receiving yards by a rookie in his debut campaign and has since rattled off three-straight 1,000-yard seasons. He's been named a First Team All-Pro in two straight years and was rewarded with a new four-year contract extension ahead of the 2024 season.
The USC product is a savvy route runner who has also shown that he can take the top off the defense at times. He has quickly become Jared Goff's top option in the passing game, and is one of the big reasons why the offense has been as successful as it has been over the last three years. Heading into his fifth season, St. Brown has set a high bar for himself as a leader and top producer for the Lions' offense. — John Maakaron, Lions OnSI.
D.J. Moore
DJ Moore noticed all the targets added on to the Bears roster, like Colston Loveland, Olamide Zaccheaus and Luther Burden III and expressed the thought he could be getting fewer targets his season. It's possible the top Bears pass catcher in the last two seasons will see the ball less in Ben Johnson's offense but he could be getting it with more open running lanes ahead and that could mean a return to the type of yards per catch and big plays he made in Carolina and in Chicago before last season.
Moore needs to do a better job of connecting with Caleb Williams on extended plays and Williams needs to realize the small window to Moore on deeper passes doesn't mean he's covered, as Justin Fields realized in 2023 when Moore had 1,364 yards. Moore's 140 targets will likely decline, but 966 yards like he had on 98 catches last year is in the past.
His versatility should lead to numerous types of plays to take advantage of how wide open Johnson schemes his receivers. He'll also be playing more in the slot than in the past.
The improved offensive line should provide Williams more time to find Moore, as well.
Moore acknowledged his own need to improve his poor body language on display through the frustration he showed last season on game day. A better season should take care of the body language. — Gene Chamberlain, Bears OnSI.