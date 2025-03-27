Former NFL GM: Brad Holmes in 'Elite Category'
The Detroit Lions have enjoyed plenty of success under general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell, particularly over the last two seasons. A big part of that success is the fact that the Lions have drafted incredibly well.
Because of the team hitting on draft picks such as Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Aidan Hutchinson, Kerby Joseph and Jahmyr Gibbs among others, Holmes has been quickly elevated into the top-tier of general managers.
Speaking on a conference call Wednesday, former NFL general manager and current ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum had high praise for Holmes' performance entering his fifth year as the team's general manager.
“I think if you, if you add three or four meaningfully contributing players, and you do that over three, four or five years, you have a cost control roster that has sustained success," Tannenbaum said. "So I know we get so caught up on, you know, when you pick and what they should be, but I think that's a general rule of thumb. I would certainly put Brad Holmes up there in the elite category. I'd argue with anybody, how not?"
Holmes' background is in scouting and player evaluation, as he rose to prominence in the Rams organization as a scout. As a result, the Lions have benefitted from his keen eye and ability to find players who fit the team's culture.
Because of all his success in the draft, Tannenbaum explained that it's difficult to make a case for Holmes not being one of the best at his job in the league. He sees this as the case even with the overall impact of 2024 picks Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw still uncertain.
"You know, look, we need another year with Arnold and Rakestraw from last year, but I think those guys are going to continue to contribute, but really the bulk of their roster, I think he's seen players that can, you know, in meaningful ways, help, just up and down," Tannenbaum said. "From Gibbs to (Sam) LaPorta, on and on and on. I think he's done a really — if he's not an elite drafter or talent evaluator/roster builder, I'm not really sure who is right now. So I think they've done a heck of a job, and their results speak for themselves.”