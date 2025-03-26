Lions OnSI Pre-Draft NFL Power Rankings
The Detroit Lions should once again be in the mix for a championship in 2025, but the road to the Lombardi Trophy will not be easy.
Through free agency, teams had the ability to add talent to their rosters in pursuit of the same goal the Lions have. There's been plenty of parity within the league, and as a result many teams feel good about their chances to compete for a championship in the upcoming season.
Here is my first set of power rankings for the offseason heading into the 2025 season.
32.) Tennessee Titans
Tennessee has the No. 1 overall pick and the chance to kickstart their rebuild. Right now, they're rumored to be heavily leaning toward drafting quarterback Cam Ward. However, it's worth debating whether or not a player like Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter would be more impactful in their hopes to rise toward contention.
31.) New Orleans Saints
The Saints are running it back with Derek Carr after injuries cost him a large portion of the 2024 season. New Orleans was 0-7 without him last season, but will his return along with some restructured contracts be enough to bring the team back to the postseason?
30.) Cleveland Browns
Keeping Myles Garrett was a big win for the Browns this offseason, as one of the best defenders in the league returns with a contract extension worth $40 million AAV. However, the Deshaun Watson contract still lingers. With Watson expected to be out for 2025, finding a passer who can compliment the talented defense will be pivotal to their hopes of contending.
29.) New York Giants
The Giants added some good pieces to their defense in Chauncey Gholston, Paulson Adebo and Jevon Holland. Russell Wilson is the team's choice behind center, and he'll enjoy throwing to Malik Nabers. If Wilson finds a groove, the Giants' offense could surprise some.
28.) Las Vegas Raiders
The trade for Geno Smith brings intrigue in the first year of the Pete Carroll era. Las Vegas has one of the game's best EDGE rushers in Maxx Crosby, and a healthy season for Malcolm Koonce could make the Raiders' pass-rush a force. In a loaded AFC West, sustaining success is an uphill climb, but Carroll's group has some nice pieces at its disposal.
27.) Jacksonville Jaguars
New coach Liam Coen brings an offensive background, which should benefit Trevor Lawrence and company. However, remaining healthy will be key to the team reaching its potential. There could be ups and downs for Coen's group in his first year, but the important thing will be getting the best out of Lawrence, who was the 2021 No. 1 overall pick.
26.) New York Jets
After the Aaron Rodgers era didn't pan out, the Jets are turning to Justin Fields in the first year of Aaron Glenn's tenure. Expect this group to be gritty, and there is solid young talent on both sides of the ball. Glenn may experience growing pains, but this team should be better than it was a year ago.
25.) Carolina Panthers
The Panthers are intriguing heading into 2025, as Bryce Young found his groove late in the year after a midseason benching. Will he continue to grow or regress into his previous form? The defense got a big boost with Jaycee Horn re-signing on a four-year, $100 million deal and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton joining the mix.
24.) Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis added two nice pieces to the secondary in cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Cam Bynumn, giving them a pair of solid pieces in the defensive backfield. Elsewhere, there's an intriguing quarterback battle brewing between Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson. Can either do enough to help the Colts compete with Houston in the AFC South?
23.) New England Patriots
An exciting offseason continued for the Patriots Tuesday with the signing of wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The defense has gotten better with the additions of Milton Williams, Carlton Davis and Harold Landry. New head coach Mike Vrabel will have the team competing from day one, and growth from Drake Maye could make things interesting in the AFC East.
22.) Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys were relatively quiet in free agency, as they have plenty of financial commitments to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. They'll need to improve in the margins, and first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer faces pressure to get the team back to the level of contention quickly after a disappointing season.
21.) Seattle Seahawks
Sam Darnold is the new starter in Seattle, and top wide receiver DK Metcalf is off to Pittsburgh. Darnold revitalized his career with a strong season in Minnesota and cashed in, but will he be able to replicate that success? The addition of Cooper Kupp will help, and Seattle has five picks in the top-100 of April's draft.
20.) Chicago Bears
Ben Johnson got right to work as the new head coach in Chicago, and appears to be aiming to replicate what made his former team successful. His early acquisitions have targeted the trenches, as he traded for Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney and signing Drew Dalman in free agency. Caleb Williams should have plenty more time to throw after taking 68 sacks in his rookie campaign.
19.) Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons appear to be all-in on Michael Penix as the starting quarterback moving forward, so uncertainty looms with Kirk Cousins just one year after signing a hefty contract. They've made some interesting additions to the defensive side, but most of the moves have been marginal and may not yield big results for a team hoping to compete for an NFC South title.
18.) San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers have overhauled their roster in a big way, as key pieces such as Talanoa Hufanga, Charvarius Ward, Deebo Samuel and Dre Greenlaw are all gone after being staples of the last several seasons. A big decision looms with the future of Brock Purdy, but there's still plenty of star power with the 49ers' roster. They may not have the Super Bowl ceiling they once had, but if everything clicks they could wind up reaching the postseason.
17.) Arizona Cardinals
Whereas other teams in the NFC West have had busy offseasons, the Cardinals have been fairly quiet. They did sign Josh Sweat, who had a big performance in the Super Bowl and could bring serious pass-rush juice. With a defensive-minded head coach in Jonathan Gannon, the Cardinals are an interesting sleeper team in 2025.
16.) Miami Dolphins
Speed is the name of the game in Miami, but they've struggled to win big games under head coach Mike McDaniel. Tua Tagovailoa has dealt with scary injuries in recent years and will need to improve to live up to the hefty contract he signed last season. With all the offensive firepower, the Dolphins are capable of putting up points, but can their defense get enough stops for the offense to shine?
15.) Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers added a big piece in DK Metcalf, but who will throw him the ball? Both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson are gone, so it appears to be Aaron Rodgers or bust at this stage. Defense has been the team's identity under Mike Tomlin, but getting the quarterback situation figured out will be crucial to the team returning to the postseason in 2025.
14.) Denver Broncos
One of the NFL's biggest surprise playoff teams last season, the Broncos got the most out of a good defense and an ever-improving rookie in Bo Nix. Now, with a year in Sean Payton's complex scheme under his belt, Nix could fuel another playoff run if he continues to grow. Adding Talanoa Hufanga and Dre Greenlaw helps the defense, and Evan Engram is a nice security blanket at the tight end position.
13.) Houston Texans
Houston traded perennial Pro Bowl selection Laremy Tunsil to Washington and replaced him with Cam Robinson, which is an interesting move. C.J. Stroud got knocked around quite a bit last season, so the Texans focused on upgrading their offensive line. They lost Diggs but traded for Christian Kirk, and the deal for C.J. Gardner-Johnson gives them one of the most-productive ball-hawking safeties in the league.
12.) Green Bay Packers
The Packers may have over-paid for cornerback Nate Hobbs and offensive guard Aaron Banks, but both players should have significant roles. They also lost A.J. Dillon in the backfield, but got plenty of production out of the backfield from 2024 free agent signing Josh Jacobs. Green Bay was quiet otherwise in free agency, but they had a spree a year ago that yielded good results.
11.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Buccaneers made the first move of free agency in signing EDGE rusher Haasson Reddick, who the team hopes will return to form after being limited by a contract situation last year. They also retained Chris Godwin, giving Baker Mayfield another of his top weapons back. Tampa Bay should once again be in a good spot to earn the NFC South title.
10.) Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers cut ties with Joey Bosa, but retained Khalil Mack to give them an established presence at defensive end. They made a solid move in signing Mekhi Becton, who had a solid season with the Philadelphia Eagles last season. Additionally, they added a pair of established veterans in Najee Harris and Mike Williams, who returns to the team after spending last season with the Jets and Steelers.
9.) Los Angeles Rams
The Rams swapped talented veteran receivers, as they released Cooper Kupp and replaced him with Davante Adams. The newcomer has the more complete body of work, but there are questions about his longevity after struggling in New York last season. Matthew Stafford returns for another go-around, and will have a solid tandem of wideouts in Adams and Puka Nacua. This offense should be exciting yet again.
8.) Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati is two-thirds of the way to a dream offseason. They held on to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins with hefty new extensions, and now all eyes turn to the future of Trey Hendrickson with the team. Though Hendrickson requested a trade, the Bengals appear to be focused on getting a new deal done. It's not the league's most complete roster, but holding onto their talent gives them a chance to make plenty of noise in 2025.
7.) Minnesota Vikings
It appears to be J.J. McCarthy's show in 2025, even if the team hasn't told him for certain that he'll be the starter. Minnesota has had a very solid offseason, including fortifying the trenches with the additions of Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen on defense and Will Fries and Ryan Kelly on offense. Minnesota appears to be gearing up to win on the interior after coming up one game short of a division title in 2024.
6.) Washington Commanders
The Commanders are hoping to maximize on last year's success, as they reached the NFC Championship game behind the solid performance of Jayden Daniels. Adding veterans Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil boost the offense, but parting ways with Jonathan Allen could be a big loss for the defense.
5.) Buffalo Bills
The defensive lie was an area the Bills targeted in free agency, adding Joey Bosa, Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi. Bosa is the most intriguing addition of the three, as he can be a big time contributor if he remains healthy. Josh Allen also inked a new team-friendly contract as the Bills hope to dethrone the Chiefs in the AFC.
4.) Detroit Lions
Detroit wasn't the most aggressive team in free agency, but they haven't been in the years under Brad Holmes. D.J. Reed is the crown jewel of the class, and is one of three cornerbacks Detroit brought in this offseason. Will they look for a pass-rusher early in the draft? Or will it be a return to the trenches after Kevin Zeitler departed to join the Tennessee Titans?
3.) Kansas City Chiefs
After their offensive line was exposed in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs added Jaylon Moore to sure up the left tackle position. They did trade Joe Thuney, but that move appears to also be a vote of confidence in young guard Kingsley Suamataia. As long as this team has Patrick Mahomes, they should never be counted out of a championship chase.
2.) Baltimore Ravens
The biggest move the Ravens made was to re-sign offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, who will return to help keep Lamar Jackson upright. Jackson also has a new weapon at his disposal in wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. If Derrick Henry continues his groove, the Ravens will once again have one of the league's best rushing attacks.
1.) Philadelphia Eagles
The defending champs are atop the list even after a quieter offseason. They lost some key pieces, such as Milton Williams, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Josh Sweat, but have depth ready to go with players such as Nolan Smith, Jalen Carter and Sydney Brown. Philadelphia has done a good job in the draft and should be once again in the mix to compete for a title.