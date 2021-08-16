Report: CB Alex Brown Will Be Charged in Weekend Car Crash

Two former Detroit Lions were involved in a serious automobile accident over the weekend.

Alex Brown, who was recently released from the Detroit Lions, is facing two counts of operating while under the influence causing serious injury and two counts of reckless driving causing serious injury after being involved in a morning vehicle accident that left two individuals injured.

The other passenger in the vehicle was his teammate, tight end Charlie Taumoepeau.

The Lions organization released a statement after getting word of the alleged incident.

"We are aware of the situation from Sunday morning involving Alex Brown. Alex was waived from the team Sunday afternoon and Charlie Taumoepeau is receiving proper medical care following injuries sustained from the incident. Driving under the influence is a matter we take very seriously," the statement read. "We, as an organization, extend our thoughts and support to the victim and his family during his recovery."

Reportedly, the ex-Lions cornerback was driving while intoxicated on the wrong side of the freeway on Interstate 75 in the early morning hours on Sunday.

According to the Detroit News, "Brown allegedly struck another car head-on, injuring the 27-year-old man's legs. That driver had to be placed on a backboard by medics before being transferred to a local hospital, according to the prosecutor's office. Taumoepeau was trapped in the car and had to be freed by the Jaws of Life. He was placed in a cervical collar and also transported to a local hospital with a neck injury, according to the prosecutor's office."

Since the alleged incident occurred, the Lions organization have parted ways with both Brown and Taumoepeau.

Brown's arraignment is reportedly scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday at the 36th District Court.

Since going undrafted in 2019, Brown has only appeared in three NFL games with the Kansas City Chiefs during his first season in the league.

Brown missed all of the 2020 season after suffering a tear in his anterior cruciate ligament in practice.