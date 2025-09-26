Former Detroit Lions HC Responds to Bold Claim of John Morton
The Detroit Lions believe their rushing attack is not comparable to any other National Football League team.
Offensive coordinator John Morton was asked about the Cleveland Browns ability to stop the run demonstrated the first three games of the season.
To start the season, the Browns' defense is only giving up an average of 57.3 yards per game on the ground. Detroit, like many other NFL offenses, wants to be able to establish the run in order for the play-action passing attack to be much more effective.
"I’m going back to us the last few weeks. I mean our front, right now we’re moving guys. I don’t think they’ve seen a run game like ours yet. We have patience. We stick with it," said Morton. "I think that’s the biggest thing. Let’s keep doing what we’ve been doing. We’ve got to do that so we can stay manageable. We have to stay manageable on third down. And third down and two to six, we’ve got to be in that area. So, first and second down is going to be crucial.”
Current Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz served as the head coach of the Lions from 2009-2013.
When asked, he reiterated the importance of limiting the effectiveness of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.
“We’ve faced some good running offenses. Green Bay was running the ball really well, so was Baltimore. Cincinnati is more of a passing offense, so it’s one of the more major things we have to do is stop the run,” Schwartz explained. “Two different running backs, gotta protect your edges...even the check downs are sort of an extension of the run game. Our ability to play run defense, our ability to tackle in the open field, that’s a major part of this game plan going forward."
Schwartz did not want to add more to what Morton had to say, instead choosing to put the focus and emphasis on the players suiting up for the game at Ford Field.
"Does it really affect the game? I mean maybe it makes things nice for you guys or for people to say stuff or whatever. I don’t play the game," Schwartz said. “I’m just out there trying to put a good plan together.
"I’m trying to put our guys in position and turn the game over to them. Anything that I think or anything that I would engage in, in my mind, just is distracting from what our our job is. So, we’ll just keep it, we’ll keep it there. Players on the field will decide the game and not anything else.”