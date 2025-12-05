Lions RB Duo Makes More History Against Cowboys

The Detroit Lions' running back tandem of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery continues to make history.

Seven weeks after setting the NFL record for most games in which each scored a rushing touchdown, Gibbs and Montgomery set a new best by each scoring a touchdown in 15 games as teammates. They did so in Thursday's primetime game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Gibbs and Montgomery both scored in the first half of Thursday's game. Gibbs scored on a short run in the first quarter, while Montgomery had a 35-yard scamper in the second quarter.

The duo passed the Cowboys' tandem of the 1990s in Emmitt Smith and Daryl Johnston. Those two players played together for a decade, with Smith being the NFL's all-time leading rusher and Johnston being remembered as one of the league's best fullbacks.

.@Lions RBs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery have each produced a scrimmage TD in the same game 15 times.



This is the most games in which each member of an RB duo has produced a TD during the Super Bowl era.#OnePride #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/VQCTv8EPzz — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) December 5, 2025

Ironically, Johnston was part of the broadcasting team for the Lions' win in Week 5 over Cincinnati. In that game, Gibbs and Montgomery both had third quarter touchdowns to tie the record.

"Honestly, I'll talk to Emmitt, I'll call him in the commercial," Johnston said during the broadcast of the Week 5 matchup. "If this is going to happen to us, we are so happy that (the record has) gone to David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs."

The Lions' offense has relied on Gibbs and Montgomery to set the tone on the ground, as both players have been integral in Detroit's run-first offense. However, the tandem had been somewhat held in check as the game against Cincinnati was the last time they had both scored in the same game.

Both Gibbs and Montgomery joined the Lions in 2023, Gibbs as a first-round draft pick and Montgomery as a free agent signing. The tandem has combined for over 5,000 rushing yards in their time together, as Gibbs has posted 3,376 and Montgomery has logged 2,333 entering Thursday's game.

Following the 2022 season, the Lions allowed Jamaal Williams to depart in free agency and signed Montgomery as his replacement. After a strong start to his career in Chicago, Montgomery has flourished in Detroit and earned a two-year contract extension midway through last season.

Gibbs, meanwhile, was the team's 12th overall pick in the 2023 draft. Though the decision puzzled many due to the team having already signed Montgomery and the decrease in value at the position at the time, he has proven to be exactly what the team hoped as a dynamic threat out of the backfield.

The Alabama product has also been a frequent visitor of the end zone throughout his career, as Sunday marked his 45th career touchdown in his 44th career game. Montgomery, meanwhile, has scored 32 touchdowns in 41 games with the team.

