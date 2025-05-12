Former Lions WR Signs With Saints
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is signing with the New Orleans Saints after a successful rookie minicamp tryout, according to reports Monday.
Peoples-Jones last played for the Detroit Lions in 2023 and spent last season on the Lions' practice squad. He now joins a Saints team that is dealing with change, as quarterback Derek Carr announced his retirement over the weekend.
The former Michigan standout and Detroit native began his career as a sixth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2019. After playing a modest role in his first two seasons, he broke out in 2022 with 61 catches and 839 yards for the Browns.
Detroit acquired Peoples-Jones at the 2023 trade deadline, but he was unable to carve out a consistent role for the Lions during their run to the NFC Championship game. After Josh Reynolds signed with the Denver Broncos last offseason, he was expected to step into a bigger role heading into the 2024 campaign.
However, it was not to be as Peoples-Jones struggled in training camp. He was unable to find a groove throughout the Lions' three preseason games and was released at the conclusion of camp.
After going unsigned, he remained with the Lions' organization on the practice squad for the duration of the season.
The Lions found a new third receiver last season with the emergence of veteran Tim Patrick, who was re-signed to a new one-year deal this offseason. Detroit also drafted Isaac TeSlaa in the third-round of the 2025 draft.
In his career, Peoples-Jones has caught 122 passes for 1,895 yards and eight touchdowns in five NFL seasons.
The Michigan native starred at Cass Technical High School in Detroit and was one of the top receivers in the nation in his recruiting class. He recently celebrated two years of sobriety.