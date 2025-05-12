Detroit Lions 2025 Schedule Tracker, Rumors, Landing Page
The NFL will release its schedule for the 2025 season in full at 8 p.m. Wednesday, allowing the Detroit Lions to learn the road ahead of them on their latest trek toward a championship.
In the days and hours leading up to the official schedule unveiling, various leaks and rumors will emerge as part of the process. With the ever-growing popularity of the schedule release, there's plenty of intrigue surrounding which teams will matchup in primetime games.
The league will release a series of games ahead of the full reveal on Wedensday. FOX, Prime Video, CBS, ESPN and Netflix will all have the opportunity to announce a game on their network prior to the full schedule coming out.
Fox and Prime Video will announce games on Monday, while ESPN will announce a game on Good Morning America on Tuesday. CBS and Netflix will both release games on Wednesday. NFL Network will also announce the NFL's slate of international games Tuesday on Good Morning Football.j
As it stands, the Lions currently have the third-toughest schedule based on opponent projected win total. They will play 11 total games against teams who made the playoffs last year, including nine different opponents.
Among the team the Lions will have to square off with are the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, the runner-up Kansas City Chiefs and the Washington Commanders, who ended the Lions' season in the playoffs last year.
Follow along all week for all the 2025 NFL schedule announcements, as well as all the coverage of the schedule release from Lions OnSI.
NFL schedule announcements
Monday, 7:40 a.m. -- The NFL announced that the Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys in the 2025 NFL season opener.
Lions schedule rumors
Detroit Lions Schedule Stories
Monday, May 12
Detroit Lions Will Not Face Philadelphia Eagles to Start 2025 Season
Two Best Opponents For Lions Week 1 of 2025 NFL Season