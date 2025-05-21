'We're Making Mistakes': Former Lions OC Agitated at Bears OTA's
Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson expressed some agitation during organized team activities on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters during his media session, Johnson acknowledged, when asked about his visible agitation, "You saw agitation today? I thought that was normal. I thought that was normal. I’ll work to get my body language under control. I’ve talked about that with players, so I have to do a better job of that myself.”
The Detroit Lions former offensive coordinator indicated he noticed a lot more mistakes and mental errors on the second day of installs.
“We’re making mistakes just like we thought we would," said Johnson. "Second day of install here today and you could tell we had a little more mentals and pre-snap penalties and the little details kind of fell to the wayside. We’ll clean that up as we go.”
Second-year quarterback Caleb Williams caused a stir when details of an upcoming book were released, discussing how he felt about the Bears prior to being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
“It’s come to my attention that the quarterback’s been out in the media over the last week. And just to get out in front of that a little bit I just wanted to say I wasn’t here last year, so I can’t speak too much in terms of what it was like before he got here and when he got here last year," said Johnson. "But from my four months on the job, he’s been outstanding to work with and we just are focused on getting a little better every day.”
Johnson noted the Bears have accomplished their objective of improving the physical strength of the roster during offseason workouts.
"Conditioning wise, we’re bigger, we’re faster, we’re stronger as a team," Johnson said. "And that was really the No. 1 objective we were looking to get done.”