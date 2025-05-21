All Lions

'We're Making Mistakes': Former Lions OC Agitated at Bears OTA's

Bears struggled with their second day of installs at organized team activities.

John Maakaron

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson (R) speaks during the Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall
Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson (R) speaks during the Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson expressed some agitation during organized team activities on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters during his media session, Johnson acknowledged, when asked about his visible agitation, "You saw agitation today? I thought that was normal. I thought that was normal. I’ll work to get my body language under control. I’ve talked about that with players, so I have to do a better job of that myself.”

The Detroit Lions former offensive coordinator indicated he noticed a lot more mistakes and mental errors on the second day of installs.

“We’re making mistakes just like we thought we would," said Johnson. "Second day of install here today and you could tell we had a little more mentals and pre-snap penalties and the little details kind of fell to the wayside. We’ll clean that up as we go.”

Second-year quarterback Caleb Williams caused a stir when details of an upcoming book were released, discussing how he felt about the Bears prior to being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

“It’s come to my attention that the quarterback’s been out in the media over the last week. And just to get out in front of that a little bit I just wanted to say I wasn’t here last year, so I can’t speak too much in terms of what it was like before he got here and when he got here last year," said Johnson. "But from my four months on the job, he’s been outstanding to work with and we just are focused on getting a little better every day.”

Johnson noted the Bears have accomplished their objective of improving the physical strength of the roster during offseason workouts.

"Conditioning wise, we’re bigger, we’re faster, we’re stronger as a team," Johnson said. "And that was really the No. 1 objective we were looking to get done.”

JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

