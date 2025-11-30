Lions Week 13 Rooting Guide

The Detroit Lions' playoff hopes took another big hit this week, as multiple games throughout Thanksgiving and Black Friday had a significant impact.

For starters, the Lions lost to the Green Bay Packers to drop to 7-5, then the Chicago Bears defeated the Philadelphia Eagles to improve to 9-3 on the season and build a two-game advantage over Detroit.

The Lions still have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bears and will play them again in Week 18, meaning if they can make up one game between Week 14 and Week 17 they could still be in a position to surpass them, as long as the Packers haven't taken the division lead by then.

Green Bay swept the Lions for the first time in the Dan Campbell era this season, meaning they would have the tiebreaker should the two teams finish with the same record. However, the Packers have a tie in their record, and if the Lions finish with one more win then it would give them the advantage.

Currently, the Lions are seeded eighth in the NFC, meaning they are the first team out of the playoff picture. They will square off against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, who are seeded ninth at 6-5-1. This game will be massive for Detroit in keeping its playoff hopes alive.

The Lions currently have a 45 percent chance to make the playoffs, per the NFL's Next Gen Stats. They won't be able to get back into the mix this week, as all three Wild Card teams have eight wins. However, some help from other teams could put them back into a position to control their destiny moving forward.

Here's a breakdown of who Lions fans should be rooting for in Week 13 of NFL action.

Rams at Panthers — Rams

The Panthers suffered a tough loss last week to the San Francisco 49ers, but have been hanging around in the playoff race. They're currently behind the Lions at 6-6, and a loss to the Rams would drop their playoff percentage to 10 percent. As a result, a Rams win could help create a little bit more wiggle room for Detroit in the Wild Card hunt.

49ers at Browns — Browns

San Francisco currently holds the final Wild Card spot at 8-4. The 49ers haven't had their bye week yet, meaning they have played one more game than many of the teams in the race. Shedeur Sanders could help the Lions tremendously by upsetting the 49ers. San Francisco will go on its bye week next week, meaning the Lions could draw even with them if they lose Sunday and the Lions win Thursday. Notably, the 49ers currently hold the tiebreaker over the Lions due to conference record.

Saints at Dolphins — Dolphins

This game doesn't have a direct impact on the Lions' playoff chances, but it could lead to the elimination of another NFC team from playoff contention. The Saints are 2-9 and would be out of the mix with a loss and a win or tie by the Buccaneers or Panthers.

Falcons at Jets — Jets

At 4-7, the Falcons are another team on the verge of not being able to stay in the Wild Card race. They're still two games back of the Lions entering today, and a win by Aaron Glenn and company would create even more separation for Detroit in its pursuit of a Wild Card spot.

Cardinals at Buccaneers — Cardinals

The Lions have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Buccaneers, meaning they could gain an advantage if the Buccaneers fell into the Wild Card mix. Additionally, at 3-8 the Cardinals do not pose that great of a threat to Detroit's playoff hopes at this stage.

Vikings at Seahawks — Vikings

Seattle remains in the hunt for the NFC West crown, just one game back of the Rams due to their loss in Week 11. An upset by the Vikings could keep the Lions closer to the Seahawks, dropping them to 8-4 and putting just one game of separation between the two teams. A Vikings win would also hurt the Seahawks' conference record, which could be important to deciding a tiebreaker if the two teams finish with the same record.

Broncos at Commanders — Broncos

This is another opportunity to root for AFC over NFC. The Commanders haven't been helped by their injuries, and at 3-8 their playoff chances are diminishing. A Broncos win would put another NFC team on the brink of an elimination.

