Former Detroit Lions QB Is Going Viral For Foul Ball Grab
The Los Angeles Dodgers were able to improve their record to 2-0 after defeating the Chicago Cubs, 6-3.
Former Detroit Lions quarterback Rodney Peete is going viral online after he nabbed a foul ball in the stands, preventing Dodgers third-baseman Max Muncy from securing the out.
The viral video showcases the former NFL quarterback reaching his glove out and securing the difficult grab.
Unfortunately, the talented Dodgers infielder was also in hot pursuit. The video, posted by Fox Sports MLB, has now been seen by over 340,000 people.
The defending World Series champion Dodgers were able to win both games in the Toyko Series overseas.
The 2025 Tokyo Series is a two-game series that was contested to start the MLB season by the Dodgers and Cubs. The contests were held in Tokyo, Japan, at the Tokyo Dome.
“It feels like a playoff environment, which is awesome,” Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer expressed about the environment. “Those are the butterflies you want, and that’s the energy that you want. There’s no feeling like the postseason, where everyone’s hanging on every pitch.”
Peete played quarterback for the Lions from 1989-1993, after being selected in the sixth-round of the 1989 NFL Draft.
He finished his career after the conclusion of the 2004 season with the Carolina Panthers.
Peete finished his playing career passing for 16,338 passing yards, 76 passing touchdowns and 92 interceptions.
Shohei Ohtani was able to hit his first home-run of the 2025 season, connecting on a 99.1 mph fastball off Cubs reliever Nate Pearson.