On This Date: Lions Make Blockbuster Jared Goff Trade
On March 18, 2021, the Detroit Lions made a move that would change the trajectory of their franchise.
With general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell freshly minted into their new roles, one of their first moves as leaders of the organization along with owner Sheila Hamp was to trade away franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford.
The return they got would ultimately shape the organization's future and help them go from the bottom of their division to the top of the league.
Officially, the Lions traded Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for quarterback Jared Goff, first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 and a third-round pick in 2021.
Those picks would become vessels that the Lions have utilized to add premier talent to what has become one of the best rosters in the league, and Goff has revitalized his career.
Background
At the time of the trade, the Rams were ready to move on from Goff. The passer had helped lead the team to the Super Bowl in 2018, but after some struggles in the following two seasons the opinion on him within the organization had soured.
The Rams were intent on maximizing their Super Bowl window, and comments made by head coach Sean McVay indicated that the team did not have confidence that Goff could lead them to a championship.
Meanwhile, the Lions were on the heels of a coaching change, as the team fired general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia before the 2020 campaign ended. Facing another rebuild, Stafford requested a trade upon the hiring of Holmes and Campbell.
Stafford had quarterbacked the Lions for 12 seasons after being drafted first overall in the 2009 draft out of Georgia. In his time with the team, they had made three playoff appearances but had failed to win a game in the postseason.
Overall, Stafford finished with a 74-90-1 record as a starter for Detroit. Though the record was far from pristine and the team struggled to have sustained success, Stafford set franchise records for passing yards and touchdowns.
The Lions were willing to grant his request. Stafford wanted to play for a contender, and the Rams wanted a quarterback that could help take them to the top.
As a result, a deal was struck to send him to Los Angeles, and Goff was included along with several valuable picks.
Immediate returns
The Lions used the first of their three acquired picks on safety Ifeatu Melifonwu. With Goff at the helm, the Lions finished 3-13-1 in their first season under Campbell. Goff struggled, as the team started 0-10-1 before winning its first game in December on a last-second touchdown from Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Meanwhile, Stafford made good on the Rams' decision as he led the team to a Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
In the 2022 draft, the Lions used the pick they acquired from the Rams to trade up to the No. 12 overall pick and select wide receiver Jameson Williams. As part of that move up, the Lions also acquired the 46th overall pick and drafted defensive end Josh Paschal.
Detroit also made a coaching move that would benefit Goff greatly, as the team parted ways with Anthony Lynn and promoted Ben Johnson to offensive coordinator.
In his first season working with Johnson, Goff threw for 4,438 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He helped lead the Lions to eight wins in their final 10 games to finish the year 9-8.
Detroit would once again trade its draft selection from the Rams in 2023. After Stafford suffered an injury, the Rams finished 5-12 and as a result the Lions held the sixth overall pick. Detroit traded back to the 12th overall selection, drafting running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
In trading the sixth pick, the Lions acquired the 34th and 168th pick. They would use the 34th pick on tight end Sam LaPorta and use the 168th pick to move up and draft defensive tackle Brodric Martin.
Unprecedented Success
In 2023, Goff led the Lions to their first division title in 30 years. Detroit won two playoff games in the same postseason for the first time in franchise history and earned an appearance in the NFC Championship game, though they would lose to the San Francisco 49ers.
The first of those two playoff wins was a victory over Stafford and the Rams in what was Stafford's first return to Ford Field since the trade.
The Lions and Rams met in the 2024 regular season opener, with the Lions winning in overtime on David Montgomery's game-winning touchdown.
Both teams would once again reach the postseason, with the Lions claiming a second-straight NFC North crown and the NFC's No. 1 seed with a 15-2 record.
However, Detroit was upset by the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round. Los Angeles also exited in the Divisional Round, as they were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles.
In four seasons with the Lions, Goff has thrown for 16,887 yards, 115 touchdowns and 39 interceptions. He has a record of 39-25-1.
While Goff is the centerpiece, the pieces Detroit has added with the draft picks it acquired have also played a big role in their success. Williams had over 1,000 receiving yards in 2024, Gibbs has become one of the most dynamic players in the league and LaPorta has had a strong start to his career.
The deal the Lions made helped put them in a position to reach new heights, and ultimately the team has capitalized and become one of the league's best.