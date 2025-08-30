Former Lions QB Has 'Great Bond' With Panthers Coach
Former Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker shared why he made the decision to sign with the Carolina Panthers.
The 27-year-old is now on the practice squad of the NFC South Squad after a disappointing tenure in Motown.
After being drafted in the third-round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Hooker did not develop the way the Lions' organization had originally hoped.
After the team signed veteran backup Kyle Allen, Hooker was unable to win the backup job, stuggling all throughout the preseason games he appeared in this year.
"I just wanted to go somewhere I was wanted," Hooker said, via the Panthers team website. "And wanted to develop and learn, and Coach told me that he would like me to come learn under him, and we have a great bond from the draft process, just reminiscing on those talks that we had then, I'm eager to learn from him."
Panthers head coach Dave Canales expressed he has noticed power in the arm of the former Tennessee Volunteers signal-caller. He shared with reporters what his initial impression has been with the team's new quarterback.
"Smooth thrower. A lot of power in his arm. I can tell he's worked on his footwork and his base and fundamentals since college," said Canales. "He looks like he's really dialed into the technique and all that. Again, same thing. It was just an individual period, but I loved what I saw today."
Hooker has a solid rapport with Canales, who has a reputation of being able to work with quarterbacks to get the most out of their potential.
"I think for any position, it’s kind of life perspective really. Where you get a guy that's 25-ish years old, he’s 27, you've seen a lot of life. You've learned lessons. You've been on your own. Kind of keeping your world small so you can keep it organized," Canales said. "So, I've seen that happen in multiple different positions. Quarterback too, yeah, that's important. There's time on task and years that can benefit guys that way. Yeah, he's a grown man.
"I had a chance to visit with him today and just kind of recap and revisit. The last time we sat together was in the interview process after his college season where he was still rehabbing," Canales added. "He’s the same guy, same depth of character. I really just happen to like him a lot, and plus, all the talent. I'm really excited for him to be here."