Former Lions QB Is Set to Reach Historic Career Earnings

Matthew Stafford could be the very first quarterback to earn this much playing in the NFL.

John Maakaron

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during organized team activities at Rams practice facility
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during organized team activities at Rams practice facility / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is on the verge of becoming the very first quarterback to collect $400 million in career earnings playing in the National Football League.

The talented signal-caller was the No. 1 overall pick back in 2009. In 12 seasons playing in Motown, Stafford earned $219 million from the Lions. 

He benefitted from a wage scale that allowed rookies to secure lucrative deals that did not have limits. His first NFL deal was for $72 million over six seasons.

When Detroit decided to make a regime change back in 2021, the team and Stafford agreed to part ways. General manager Brad Holmes was able to trade him to the Los Angeles Rams in a deal that jumpstarted Detroit's rebuild.

Since being traded to the NFC West squad, the former Georgia Bulldogs signal-caller has earned $145 million.

Both Stafford and Aaron Rodgers are closing in on becoming the very first at the position to amass $400 million in total career earnings.

As CBS Sports explained, "The Rams QB  this offseason that will pay him $44 million for the 2025 season. According to NFL Media, Stafford has already been paid $4 million of that total and the final $40 million is fully guaranteed, so Stafford will be closing out the 2025 season with at least $404 million in career earnings."

Other active quarterbacks who are continuing to amass significant earnings are Patrick Mahomes and Kirk Cousins.

Mahomes inked a massive 10-year, $503 million deal back in July of 2020.

"One other active quarterback who will soon be joining the $300 million club is Kirk Cousins." writes John Breech. "The Falcons backup QB has made $294.2 million in his career and he's about to add $27.5 million to that total in 2025. That will put Cousins at $321.7 million in career earnings."

