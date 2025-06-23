Former Lions QB Is Set to Reach Historic Career Earnings
Former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is on the verge of becoming the very first quarterback to collect $400 million in career earnings playing in the National Football League.
The talented signal-caller was the No. 1 overall pick back in 2009. In 12 seasons playing in Motown, Stafford earned $219 million from the Lions.
He benefitted from a wage scale that allowed rookies to secure lucrative deals that did not have limits. His first NFL deal was for $72 million over six seasons.
When Detroit decided to make a regime change back in 2021, the team and Stafford agreed to part ways. General manager Brad Holmes was able to trade him to the Los Angeles Rams in a deal that jumpstarted Detroit's rebuild.
Since being traded to the NFC West squad, the former Georgia Bulldogs signal-caller has earned $145 million.
Both Stafford and Aaron Rodgers are closing in on becoming the very first at the position to amass $400 million in total career earnings.
As CBS Sports explained, "The Rams QB this offseason that will pay him $44 million for the 2025 season. According to NFL Media, Stafford has already been paid $4 million of that total and the final $40 million is fully guaranteed, so Stafford will be closing out the 2025 season with at least $404 million in career earnings."
Other active quarterbacks who are continuing to amass significant earnings are Patrick Mahomes and Kirk Cousins.
Mahomes inked a massive 10-year, $503 million deal back in July of 2020.
"One other active quarterback who will soon be joining the $300 million club is Kirk Cousins." writes John Breech. "The Falcons backup QB has made $294.2 million in his career and he's about to add $27.5 million to that total in 2025. That will put Cousins at $321.7 million in career earnings."