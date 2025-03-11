Former Lions Safety Will Not Lead Eagles Defense, Traded to Texans
Former Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been traded to the Houston Texans, ending his latest stint with the Philadelphia Eagles.
After spending one season in Motown in 2023, the 27-year-old signed a three-year free agent contract to return to Philadelphia for a second stint.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman made the decision to trade Gardner-Johnson and a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Texans in exchange for offensive guard Kenyon Green and a 2026 fifth-round pick.
Last season, the outspoken defensive back recorded six interceptions, 59 tackles, and one forced fumble.
Houston's secondary adds Gardner-Johnson to play alongside Jalen Pitre and Jimmie Ward.
The veteran defensive back had expressed recently, after winning the Super Bowl, that he felt he was one of the leader's of the Eagles defense moving forward.
“He got an attitude about him. Anytime you got good guys you can bring back in that can make plays for us. That’s what you want," Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham explained, via NBC Sports. "I know the business side of things sometimes removes guys from here because you didn’t give them the money they wanted and they have to move on. I understand that too. But I’m happy that Howie went back and got him and it worked out the way it was supposed to.”
After winning the Super Bowl, Gardner-Johnson sparked some controversy when he posted an inappropriate message on social media aimed to take a dig at Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce about his past romantic relationships.
Gardner-Johnson has recorded 18 career interceptions since being selected by Saints in the fourth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft.