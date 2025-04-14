Former Lions Third-Round Pick Lands With Browns
The Cleveland Browns have added a former Detroit Lions third-round draft pick to their roster.
According to multiple reports, the Browns signed outside linebacker Julian Okwara to a free agent contract.
With Okwara's addition, the Browns have attempted to bolster the depth in the linebackers room in case Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is not ready to play at the start of the 2025 NFL season.
Originally selected by the Lions in the third round of the 2020 draft, the former Notre Dame linebacker played in Detroit for four years.
In Motown, he appeared in 38 games and recorded nine sacks, 54 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 16 quarterback hits, three passes defensed, one forced fumble and one interception.
After parting ways with the emerging NFC North squad, Okwara landed with the Arizona Cardinals for the 2024 season. He was able to secure 18 tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.
According to the Browns team website, "Now, Okwara joins a defensive line with the Browns that features Myles Garrett, Sam Kamara, Isaiah McGuire, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Alex Wright on the ends. In defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's 4-3 system, Okwara can bring his experience from the Cardinals as an outside linebacker to play the role of a defensive end."
Former outside linebacker James Houston also found his way to Cleveland last year, after not being able to live up to expectations in Detroit.
Detroit parted ways with Houston and eventually made a trade at the deadline to secure one of the top veterans at the defensive end position in Za'Darius Smith.