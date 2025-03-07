Former Lions WR Will Be Released by Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a series of roster transactions in order to improve their current salary-cap situation.
Among the series of roster moves was wideout Josh Reynolds being notified he was going to be released. His departure saves the team $4.26 million in cap savings.
The veteran wideout was claimed off of waivers by Jacksonville in December after a stint with the Denver Broncos.
While playing for the Broncos, the veteran wideout was involved in a late-night shooting that left him injured in the arm and head.
"It's one of those things I'd rather put behind me," Reynolds told reporters, two days after being claimed off waivers by the Jaguars. "But anybody going through that, man, it's a crazy ordeal. But I'm here now. I'm in sunny Florida. I'm just blessed to be here."
Reynolds, 30, only recorded 12 receptions in five games before an injury and the shooting derailed his tenure with Denver. He only nabbed one reception for 11 yards during his tenure with the AFC South squad.
In a little over two seasons in Motown, Reynolds benefitted from playing in Ben Johnson's offense, as he was targeted regularly and recorded 97 receptions.
Jacksonville also made the decision to trade wideout Christian Kirk to the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick. The Jaguars also released cornerback Ronald Darby, tight end Evan Engram and returner Devin Duvernay.
The transactions made this week cleared approximately $10.24 million in cap space for 2025, giving the team $57 million to work with prior to the start of free agency.
Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez's ACL injury proves costly
Unfortunately for the talented defender, his significant knee injury ended up being quite costly financially.
According to Detroit Football Network, "Doing a little cap research ahead of FA and realized Malcolm Rodriguez's ACL injury cost him a significant pay bump for 2025. He was tracking toward earing a Proven Performance Escalator for playing 35% of snaps through three years. Lost approximately $2.3 million."