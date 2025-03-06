One NFL Draft Fit for Lions at Every Offensive Position
The Detroit Lions have plenty of solid pieces returning on the offensive side of the ball, and the NFL draft will allow them the opportunity to stock up on talent.
New offensive coordinator John Morton will put his stamp on an offense that has been one of the league's best over the last two seasons, and the players the Lions add will tell a lot about how they hope to play in 2025 and beyond.
Here is one fit for the Lions at each offensive position in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Quarterback — Jalen Milroe, Alabama
The Lions appear set at quarterback for the time being with Jared Goff locked in as the franchise passer and Hendon Hooker as his backup. However, the team did sign Teddy Bridgewater and elevated him to the backup spot for the postseason.
As a result, the backup spot is one the Lions could look into. Milroe is the most intriguing of this year's crop and one of the more interesting players in the draft. He's an extraordinary runner and his athleticism stands out, but there are questions about him as a passer.
If the Lions want to continue diversifying their offense, drafting Milroe and utilizing him as a running threat in different packages is one way to do so. There's a ton of potential based on the abilities he already has, and he's worth a shot if the Lions are looking to take a chance at the quarterback position.
Running back — Jaydon Blue, Texas
Like the quarterback position, the Lions have a solid foundation at the top of their depth chart in the backfield. What makes Blue intriguing is the fact that he's been part of a rotation in college and played for new Lions running backs coach Tashard Choice, as well as what he was asked to do for the Longhorns.
Blue carried the ball 134 times in 2024 as part of a 1-2 punch with Tre Wisner, and he caught 42 passes out of the backfield. This two-way ability fits the Lions' style, as both Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery both catch plenty of passes.
He's explosive and a big-play threat with the ball in his hands, which bodes well for his chances to contribute. Blue could be the latest in what has been a pipeline of running backs going from Texas to the NFL, and his multi-faceted skill set fits Detroit's offense.
Wide receiver — Jayden Higgins, Iowa State
A big-bodied wideout with a low drop percentage, Higgins profiles as an ideal young wideout for Detroit to add to a receiving corps that is light on depth. Currently, just three members of the active roster at season's end are under contract, so adding a young wideout makes sense for the group.
Higgins had a 2.2 percent drop rate in his final collegiate season and had 1,183 receiving yards for Iowa State. He also has the ability to win in contested situations, as Pro Football Focus logged him with 14 catches on 24 contested opportunities.
Detroit faces a decision on whether or not to bring back veteran Tim Patrick as the third wideout, but even if they do there is an avenue for playing time for a young receiver. Higgins is unafraid to mix it up as a run blocker, and he has what it takes to play at a high level in Detroit's system.
Tight end — Jackson Hawes, Georgia Tech
An Ivy League product who played at Yale, Hawes transferred to Georgia Tech for his final collegiate season. With the Yellow Jackets, he caught 16 passes for 195 yards. His receiving production won't be the primary reason he is drafted though, but his ability to block likely will be.
Hawes earned a PFF run blocking grade of 74.7 in his year with the Yellow Jackets and could take on a fullback type of role at the professional level. This is exactly what the Lions are in the market for, as they do not have a steady third option behind Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright under contract.
Interior offensive line — Tyler Booker, Alabama
Booker is one of the top interior offensive line prospects in this year's draft because of how physical he plays. Though some will frown upon his performance at the NFL Combine, his tape suggests that he will be just fine at the NFL level.
The Lions may be down a member of last year's starting offensive line, as Kevin Zeitler is set to be a free agent. With Graham Glasgow's performance also regressing, there are questions about the long-term stability at the position.
Because of this, Booker fits a need and could be a target for the team in the first round.
Offensive tackle — Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota
In Ersery, an NFL team is going to get an athletic offensive tackle with a big, physical frame. These traits fit what the Lions have looked for, and he could develop into a solid piece with some development.
Ersery had success with the Golden Gophers, as he had a 73.6 run blocking grade and a 77.3 pass blocking grade in his final collegiate season. With his big frame, he won't often struggle to match up physically, but there are elements of his technique that will need to be improved.
The Lions have two solid tackles in place in Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker. As a result, taking a chance on a high-upside project like Ersery on Day 2 would allow them to have reliable infrastructure at the position with the chance to develop him into a star.