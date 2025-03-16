All Lions

Former NFL All-Pro Helping Manu Take Massive Leaps Forward

Giovannu Manu showcased in offseason workout video.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Giovanni Manu (59) gets into position before a play against Pittsburgh Steelers
Giovanni Manu is a young developmental offensive lineman who is working this offseason to earn more playing time.

Detroit's 2024 fourth-round NFL draft pick was recently in an offseason workout video at former NFL All-Pro lineman LeCharles Bentley's offensive line training facility.

According to OLP's performance website, "At OLP, we believe offensive line isn’t just a position, but a way of living. The intensive focus and training required to develop the necessary skill sets to play this position is second to none. Everything about offensive line is learned, and that learning needs to be nurtured in an intensive environment surrounded by likeminded individuals.

"Located in Chandler Arizona, L.Bentley O-line Performance boasts a state-of-the-art training center equipped with top-of-the-line equipment from Power Lift and Westside Barbell. The complete training, recovery, therapeutic and supplementation experience is conveniently located on site."

Manu's rookie campaign was mostly utilized to acclimate the 6-foot-8, 355-pounder to life competing against National Football League defensive linemen.

Most of the season, Manu was a healthy scratch, but the coaching staff is hoping that changes this upoming season. With Kevin Zeitler departing, Detroit could slot Manu at guard during training camp or he could move up the depth chart to become the No. 3 rotational tackle.

The 24-year-old told reporters after the season concluded his goal was to eventually become a starting NFL lineman. He has put in the work to reshape his body and improve his fundamentals, including hand-placement and footwork.

"It's the burning desire within me to just keep working," said Manu, following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL season. "My goal is to eventually be starting on the starting five. That's the long-term goal. There's baby steps you have to take to get to that role."

Manu added, "The constant watching film. The constant coming out to practice earlier with Steve and working. I have a constant desire to keep getting better and better every day and those are the things that's going to help me elevate my game."

