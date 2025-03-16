Updated Lions Offensive Depth Chart
The Detroit Lions' offense will have plenty of returning pieces but likely some new wrinkles in 2025.
Though many of the stars who made the offense shine are back, the group will have a new pilot in offensive coordinator John Morton. Dan Campbell hired Morton after Ben Johnson departed to become the head coach for the Chicago Bears.
Morton will be tasked with keeping the offense humming at an elite level, as it has been perennially one of the NFL's best over the past three seasons. Even though the Lions return many of their starters, there are still plenty of position battles that will generate intrigue throughout the offseason.
Here's a look at where the Lions' offensive depth chart stands after the initial wave of free agency.
Quarterback
Starter: Jared Goff
Backups: Hendon Hooker, Kyle Allen, Jake Fromm
Goff is unquestionably the starter, but intrigue is building in the battle for the backup spot. Once again, Hendon Hooker will have competition to win the job. This offseason, the Lions signed Jake Fromm to a futures contract and added Kyle Allen in free agency.
Allen has played in 31 games with 19 starts since entering the league in 2018 and holds a 7-12 record as a starter. He has experience that the Lions have valued out of their backups traditionally and could be a good asset for the room.
This offseason will be Hooker's second healthy, as he was unable to participate as a rookie while rehabbing an injury. He needs to demonstrate continued growth if he wants to fully grasp the backup job.
Running back
Starter: Jahmyr Gibbs
Backups: David Montgomery, Craig Reynolds, Sione Vaki
Montgomery and Gibbs will continue to have balanced touches, but Gibbs' explosiveness is the difference-making quality between the two players. That's not so much an indictment on Montgomery as it is a compliment to Gibbs, as his peak puts him amongst the most explosive players in the league.
The Lions will always lean on the veteran Montgomery to get the tough yards and help put away games with his tough running style. There will be a battle for the third spot, as Vaki will have a chance to demonstrate his growth after seeing very limited reps as a rookie.
Wide receiver (3)
Starters: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Tim Patrick
Backups: Kalif Raymond, Antoine Green, Ronnie Bell, Tom Kennedy
St. Brown anchors a wide receiver unit that is currently light on experienced depth. Williams will have a chance to prove that last season's success is sustainable, and he's another extremely explosive threat with the ball in his hands.
Patrick appears slated to be the team's third wide receiver, but Detroit is comfortable utilizing Raymond offensively in addition to his role as a return man. Green's development will be intriguing after he was lost for the year due to an injury in the preseason opener.
Bell is also worth keeping an eye on after failing to stick with the 49ers. Kennedy is a staple with the organization who the team has been able to count on in a pinch.
Tight end
Starter: Sam LaPorta
Backups: Brock Wright, Kenny Yeboah
The Lions did not tender a restricted free agent contract to Shane Zylstra, instead opting to sign Yeboah as the current third tight end. Yeboah's statistics are not eye-popping, but he has some special teams value and could adapt to the system quickly.
LaPorta started slow but found his groove late in the year and finished the season strong. Capitalizing on that positive momentum will be key as he enters his third NFL season. Wright is another mainstay who has done good work in multi-tight end packages.
Offensive tackle (2)
Starters: Taylor Decker, Penei Sewell
Backups: Dan Skipper, Jamarco Jones, Giovanni Manu
The Lions have one of the best tackle duos in the league when both are healthy, as Decker has been solid and Sewell is already a two-time All-Pro. However, Decker missed multiple games with injuries last season.
Skipper provided valuable depth and is back on a one-year deal. He was the team's swing tackle last season and figures to do more of the same in 2025.
Manu is one of the more intriguing players to watch this offseason. He has undoubtable athletic potential, but how much has he developed and adjusted to the NFL game? Manu could also see some time at guard if needed.
Offensive guard (2)
Starters: Graham Glasgow, Christian Mahogany
Backups: Michael Niese, Netane Muti, Colby Sorsdal
With Kevin Zeitler signing with the Tennessee Titans, the Lions are currently set to turn to Mahogany opposite of Glasgow. Though Mahogany's sample size was relatively limited, he did impress during his opportunities as a rookie in 2024.
Glasgow is looking for a bounce-back season after some struggles in 2024. If he can regain his form from 2023, he'll be a huge part of the team's performance. However, with his age, there are some concerns about overall durability.
Sorsdal spent most of the year as a healthy scratch after playing sparingly in 2023 and is now entering a pivotal third season. Muti suffered a season-ending injury in training camp, but the Lions liked what they saw enough to give him another opportunity. Niese saw some action last season and is a versatile piece for the offensive line.
The offensive interior could also be an area the Lions target early in the draft to add young insurance.
Center
Starter: Frank Ragnow
Backup: Kingsley Eguakun
Ragnow is one of the best centers in the game when he's available, and he has developed a reputation as one of the toughest players. Though he's dealt with several nagging ailments over the last few seasons, he seemingly always finds away to be available on Sundays.
Behind him, Eguakun is a 2024 undrafted free agent who stuck on the practice squad after a strong training camp. If he can demonstrate the ability to play guard in a pinch, he'll have a case to make the final roster out of training camp if he stays healthy.