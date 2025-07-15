Former NFL Lineman Says Penei Sewell Is Overrated
Detroit Lions OL Penei Sewell is widely regarded as one of the best offensive tackles in the game today.
Sewell, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has posted Pro Football Focus run-blocking grades of 90.5 or above, and has allowed no more than a sack each of the past two seasons. For his efforts, he's earned a PFF overall mark of at least 87.5, and has been named first-team All-Pro in back-to-back seasons.
The Lions starting right tackle was also recently ranked the No. 2 offensive tackle in the NFL by league executives, coaches and scouts.
Despite the strong play from Sewell through his first four NFL seasons, there is one pundit who believes he's been overhyped: former offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz.
Since retiring, Schwartz, a first-team All-Pro in 2018 and Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs, has become a popular follow on social media. And recently, he took to “X” to express he doesn't believe Sewell is presently the league's second-best offensive tackle.
Per Schwartz, “Whoever is running Sewell’s PR firm needs a raise. I don’t care how good of a run blocker you are, being an average or above average pass blocker means you aren’t the best at your side or the 2nd best overall tackle. Everyone is going to think I hate Sewell, I don’t, he’s still the 2nd best RT for me. He’s just not good enough to be getting the accolades and praise he currently is.”
To Schwartz, the Philadelphia Eagles’ Lane Johnson, a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro selection, is a better all-around tackle than Sewell. And for Schwartz, it's because Sewell's pass-blocking isn't on par with Johnson's.
Just this past season, the standout Lions tackle posted a 74.1 PFF pass-blocking grade, while Johnson – now a two-time Super Bowl champion – recorded an 88.1 pass-blocking mark.
“I never hear from other OL guys that I’m wrong about Sewell. I never see from non-Lions fans how wrong and stupid I am,” Schwartz posted on X. “The people and places I like to put stock into are all agreeable that Sewell is very clearly the 2nd best RT. I think he gets a publicity boost because of his draft position, because of the Lions success, because of the way they win (physicality), because of his contract, because of the fun ways Ben Johnson used him. It all makes it so he’s seen as better than he actually is (aka better than Lane, and in the best overall OT conversation).”