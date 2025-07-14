Training Camp Preview: Can Jahmyr Gibbs Lead NFL in Rushing?
The Detroit Lions' decision to draft Jahmyr Gibbs 12th overall in the 2023 NFL draft was met with plenty of criticism.
With the running back position being devalued at the time, the decision to add Gibbs after signing David Montgomery earlier in that offseason was seen as a mistake by general manager Brad Holmes by many pundits.
However, two years later the decision has worked out quite well for the Lions. Gibbs has asserted himself as one of the game's best young rinning backs, and is one of the most explosive players in the game.
Now, Gibbs has shown he can compete for the league's rushing title and Montgomery has proven to be an excellent player paired with the young back. As a result, Detroit's offense is set up nicely to have another solid year on the ground.
Here is a breakdown of where the Lions stand at the running back position heading into training camp.
Reason for hope
The Lions have a dynamic duo of running backs in the form of Gibbs and Montgomery, and when both are healthy this duo is right among the best in the league. Gibbs and Montgomery complement each other very well, which has led to both having plenty of success over the last two seasons.
Gibbs took another massive leap in his second professional season, finishing fifth in the NFL with 1,412 rushing yards. He was afforded an opportunity to take a bigger share of the carries when Montgomery went missed the final three regular season games with a knee injury, and he proved that he was capable of being an elite lead back.
Montgomery, meanwhile, has been steady since signing with Detroit prior to the 2023 season. A late-season injury cost him a chance at a second-straight 1,000-yard season, but he finished with 775 yards in 14 games.
Time will tell if the Lions give Gibbs a bigger share of the carries in 2025 and beyond, but they clearly value Montgomery as shown by the fact that they signed him to a two-year extension that will keep him with the team through 2027.
Detroit also has a pair of intriguing depth options in Craig Reynolds and Sione Vaki. Reynolds stepped up to shoulder some of the load in the wake of Montgomery's injury, while Vaki could be primed for a bigger role after focusing predominately on special teams in his rookie year.
Reason for worry
The biggest concern surrounding any running back is the overall wear and tear that they face due to taking so many hits. Because of the physicality that comes with running between the tackles on an every-down basis, there's always the threat of injury.
Detroit has managed its backfield well over the last two seasons, and having both Montgomery and Gibbs together gives the team two big-play options to choose from.
Another concerning element is the fact that the Lions' offensive line is dealing with so much turnover. Frank Ragnow and Kevin Zeitler were big parts of their success on the ground game, and both are gone as Ragnow retired and Zeitler signed with the Tennessee Titans.
With the potential to have two first-time starters on the interior, the Lions will face some challenges in getting back to that elite level of run game and their performance out of the backfield could take a hit early in the year.
Training camp battle
With Gibbs and Montgomery locked into the top two spots based on their overall production, the competition will be for the third spot. Reynolds has the upper hand due to his experience and understanding of the team's vast schemes and protections, and he's a player the Lions can trust.
However, Vaki should be in a better position to compete for snaps in his second NFL season. A defensive back who moonlighted at running back in college, the Lions were intrigued by his instincts at the position and elected to have him focus on this last year.
As a result, the Lions will have an exciting battle between a veteran and a young player for the right to get action in spot duty behind their dynamic tandem of running backs in 2025.
Player to watch
Vaki's journey to Detroit's backfield is very intriguing. He was a safety until injuries necessitated a move for him while at Utah, and the Lions liked what they saw in his opportunities while in college.
He wasted little time becoming an impact player in his rookie season, as he held roles on Detroit's coverage and return units throughout the season. Now, the next step for him will be to earn more opportunities to carry the ball out of the backfield.
If the Lions can unlock the natural skills he has and continue to develop him, Vaki could wind up being a gem. While he doesn't have a clear path to a role, he can help his odds of making a bigger impact by out performing Reynolds throughout camp and the preseason.