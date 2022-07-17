Former Detroit Lions Tight End Orson Charles Arrested

A former member of the Detroit Lions is reportedly in hot water after an incident recently took place in Florida.

Former tight end Orson Charles was arrested in Tampa Friday evening.

He is reportedly being charged with aggravated assault after allegedly threatening to shoot two off-duty police officers.

Charles played two games for the Lions in 2016, back when head coach Jim Caldwell was still at the helm.

According to The Spun, "Charles, 31, was driving one of two cars attempting to park in the same spot in Ybor City. After Charles lost out on the spot, he reportedly approached the driver's side of the other vehicle and brandished a weapon."

An affidavit filed revealed that when the two law enforcement officers showed their badges to Charles, he reportedly ignored their credentials, used expletives and became threatening.

© Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

The officers proceeded to leave the parking spot due to the apparent risk developing at the scene.

Charles was eventually arrested and has now been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm.

After playing collegiately at Georgia, Charles was a fourth-round draft pick of the Cincinnati Bengals back in 2012.

After stints with the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints, Charles went on to play with the Lions, Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns.

He eventually finished his career in 2019, playing his final game with the Denver Broncos.

