Four Lions Players Who May Not Make 2025 53-Man Roster
The Detroit Lions are right in the middle of their current Super Bowl window. With the team looking to rebound following an early playoff exit, players are not guaranteed spots on the team's 53-man roster.
Here is a look at four players who still have a lot to prove heading into training camp.
If they do not rebound from disappointments last year and take strides forward, their time on the active roster may end up coming to an end.
OL Graham Glasgow
The veteran did not have a good 2024 season for a variety of reasons.
Dan Campbell still has faith in the veteran offensive lineman, due to his ability to play at multiple spots along the offensive line, most notably as a backup center to Frank Ragnow.
"I think there’s things that he brings to us that are not always easy to find," said Campbell. "So yeah, we have confidence in him. And there again, the fact that you know he can play all the positions, man, that lets you breathe easy.”
But the team is still expected to land a young prospect who can add depth and develop in Hank Fraley's unit.
Christian Mahogany is currently slated to play at right guard, but Giovanni Manu could also see some playing time this year at the guard position.
With competition coming from younger, more physical linemen, the former Wolverines standout must find his form and find it quickly.
DT Brodric Martin
Detroit's depth chart along the interior of the defensive line almost makes it seem impossible for Martin to find playing time.
DJ Reader, Mekhi Wingo, Roy Lopez, Pat O'Connor and Alim McNeill are all players still ahead of the developing defensive tackle on the depth chart.
The team is seeking more consistency from Martin and training camp may be his last opportunity to prove he belongs on the active roster.
QB Hendon Hooker
It is clear the organization is sending the former third-round signal-caller a message.
Red flags were alarmed when the team brought back veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater late in the 2024 season. Hooker had spent the entire season learning under Jared Goff, but the coaching staff still did not have enough confidence in him to name him the No. 2 quarterback entering the postseason.
It is expected the 27-year-old will easily beat out Kyle Allen to again backup Goff, but stumbles in the preseason could open the door for the team to go in a different direction in the quarterback room.
OL Colby Sorsdal
Dan Skipper took over the reserve role in 2024, outplaying Sorsdal all throughout the offseason.
In trying to mold players into being able to learn and play multiple positions, Sorsdal may have gotten lost in the shuffle.
Coming into the league as a tackle, Detroit tried to switch his position and played him at guard in 2023. When that did not work out according to plans, Sorsdal returned to playing tackle in 2024.
Entering the offseason program, the 25-year-old does not have a clearly defined role, which may be slowing down his development.
The former fifth-round pick is a player that is entering his third training camp on the roster bubble.