'I'm Good': Aidan Hutchinson Updates Health Status at 2025 Masters
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is nearing the conclusion of his rehab from a broken tibia and fibula suffered against the Dallas Cowboys last season.
Appearing on the "Thursday at The Masters" podcast, Hutchinson discussed where he was at during his rehab and what he has learned from the process.
“I’m there. I’d say I’m good. I’ve got my last evaluation tests when I get back, I leave today and I go back tomorrow to the rehab," said Hutchinson. "I’m gonna finish those evals and once I knock them out of the park, I’ll be on my way and done with rehab. It was a long process, I’ll tell you that."
Hutchinson noted that he was a little surprised at how much support he received after the sprinting video was released on social media.
"It felt pretty long, the early stages were pretty rough but just being out of that now, you just have this appreciation for your body, you have this appreciation for no pain and running. I’m happy to be done with that," Hutchinson said. "People were loving that sprinting video, I didn’t think people would love it as much as they did. But I got a lot of text messages, a lot of people DM’ing me. It was cool, the support has been amazing.”
At the annual league meetings, general manager Brad Holmes indicated the team was satisfied with the former No. 2 overall pick's progress all throughout the rehabilitation process.
“This is the biggest injury I’ve ever had. Of course when you’re ripped out of the game, you love it, you want to get back, that’s natural. To me, it was having this empathy for people who get hurt in the NFL. Playing at such a high level and then getting ripped from that," Hutchinson explained. "I feel like I typically would see guys in the training room and be like, ‘Hey man, hope you’re alright, hope you’re doing better.’ And then when I was in that position and guys, it’s a funny perspective."
The former Michigan Wolverines defender indicated he wished others would have treated him as if everything was normal.
"Guys would come up to me and be like, ‘Hey man, I hope you’re doing okay.’ This is like three weeks in, now, and I’m sitting there like, ‘If people keep victimizing me, I’m gonna victimize myself.’ It got to a point where I loved when people came up and treated me like everything was normal," said Hutchinson. "I gained an understanding from a different side of the game, which I would never have without this injury. That was something I really learned about, having that empathy for the injured people.”