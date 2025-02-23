Four Quarterbacks Lions Should Watch at NFL Combine
The Detroit Lions have their franchise quarterback in place, as Jared Goff is set to enter the first year of his four-year lucrative contract extension. However, there are questions about the depth at the position.
As it stands, Hendon Hooker and Jake Fromm are the other two passers on the roster. Hooker is entering the third year of his rookie deal, while Fromm is on a reserve/futures contract.
Because of the uncertainty, there's a chance the Lions could look into adding young depth at the position in the 2025 draft.
Here are four quarterbacks the Lions should keep an eye on at the 2025 Scouting Combine.
Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
Dart has generated a lot of buzz during the pre-draft process, particularly with his performance at the Senior Bowl. He does have a solid arm and his mobility is an added bonus, plus he's on the younger side of the class at 21 years old.
The big knock on Dart is that his decision making is suspect at times and it will likely take some time for him to adapt to running an NFL offense. At Ole Miss, he piloted an up-tempo offense that will be different from what he faces in the NFL due to the differences in pre-snap activity and progressions.
He is currently the most popular candidate to be the third quarterback drafted amongst pundits, with some suggesting that he could work his way into the first-round conversation with a strong showing in Indianapolis. There's plenty of potential with Dart, but he'll need some fine-tuning to be successful.
Quinn Ewers, Texas
One of the highest-rated recruits of all time coming out of high school, Ewers transferred to Texas after a season at Ohio State and helped revitalize the Longhorns. His final season at the collegiate level saw him deal with injuries, but he was able to lead the team to a national semi-final appearance.
There are questions about Ewers' arm strength, in particular his ability to put zip on downfield throws. He's accurate and can throw receivers open, but needs to demonstrate an ability to put some serious zip on the ball.
Ewers is currently viewed amongst the middle tier of quarterbacks in this year's class. However, with not much separation between this group of players, a strong Combine could do wonders for his stock.
Jalen Milroe, Alabama
Milroe is one of the most intriguing players regardless of position at this year's Combine. He's as physically gifted as any player at the position and is the best runner of the entire group. Still, he appears to be in need of some development when it comes to his throwing ability, as his consistency as a passer was not always up to par.
If the Lions were going to target a quarterback, the idea of Milroe slotting in as a mid-round pick does make some sense. He could help the team with his mobility, as the team would presumably utilize him in certain packages to provide a change of pace as a runner.
Milroe has a big opportunity at the Combine to put some of the concerns about his throwing ability away, and if he does so, his talents will be highly coveted in April's draft.
Tyler Shough, Louisville
Another player who has begun to rise throughout the pre-draft process is Shough. He's an experienced passer who, due to injuries and redshirt years, played seven total seasons at the collegiate level for Texas Tech, Oregon and Louisville.
Shough has the physical tools to be successful at the next level, and his arm strength pops on tape. The biggest question mark for him will be his medicals, as the injuries throughout his college career are a concern.
He's also on the older end of prospects at 25 years old, so it will be interesting to see how teams evaluate his upside. Regardless, he's generated plenty of buzz throughout the offseason and will get a chance to prove himself in Indianapolis.