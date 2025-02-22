'It Doesn't Matter': Hutchinson Dismisses Lions Losing Coordinators
The Detroit Lions have two new coordinators that will be tasked with continuing to develop and getting the best out of the young talent on the active roster.
John Morton and Kelvin Sheppard have their work cut out for them, but have the benefit of working with a young, hungry roster that fit the clearly established culture built by Dan Campbell and the front office.
Some have expressed a slight level of concern about the 2025 NFL season, due to the overhaul of the entire coaching staff.
Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn were able to gain the respect of the locker room and developed young players at a consistent rate. As a result, Detroit enjoyed their most successful season in franchise history last year.
After falling short in the NFC Championship game in 2023, Campbell's squad went 15-2 during the 2024 regular season.
Appearing on "The Squeeze" podcast, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson downplayed the impact of losing Glenn and Johnson, both of whom became NFL head coaches for the first time.
“I don’t care who they bring. Obviously keeping Dan (Campbell) there is what we all want. But coordinators, position coaches, it doesn’t matter. As long as we have the right guys in the locker room and those foundation guys on offense and on defense, you can roll anyone in there to call the plays," said Hutchinson. "At the end of the day, it’s going to be the playmakers who are making those plays on Sundays.
"As long as we keep our core group and keep everyone there, we’re going to stay in this window of winning.”