Mock Draft Roundup: Lions Target Left Tackle of Future

It's time for the 12th Detroit Lions OnSI mock draft roundup for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Over the last week, the Lions have prioritized finding their replacement for left tackle Taylor Decker at No. 17 overall.

Let’s take a look now at who the draft pundits have Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting in the first round.

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Offensive tackle Caleb Lomu, Utah

Lomu is presently being selected by the following:

The Athletic (Colton Pouncy) ; CBS Sports (Mike Renner)

As Pouncy pens, “The Lions have boxed themselves into a bit of a corner this offseason. They released longtime left tackle Taylor Decker and replaced him with free-agent tackle Larry Borom — a low-end starting option. They don’t usually have a need as glaring as this, but they’re going to need a young tackle who can compete with Borom. I reached out to four teams about a trade-back into the 20s and received two rejections, one no-answer and an offer that would net us … a sixth-round pick. At No. 17, Blake Miller and Max Iheanachor were considered, but Lomu was the pick. An athletic left tackle with light feet, length and solid technique, Lomu’s addition could keep Penei Sewell at right tackle, if that’s what the Lions prefer.”

Offensive tackle Monroe Freeling, Georgia

Freeling is currently being mocked by the following:

NFL.com (Daniel Jeremiah) ; USA Today (Nate Davis and Ayrton Ostly; Lions trade up to No. 6 overall) ; CBS Sports (Josh Edwards) ; NFL.com (Eric Edholm)

Offensive tackle Blake Miller, Clemson

Miller is presently being mocked by the following:

FOX Sports (Joel Klatt)

As Klatt explains, “The Lions are reshuffling their offensive line this season, with Penei Sewell going from right to left tackle following the departure of Taylor Decker. Miller was one of these Clemson prospects that some might not value as much considering the Tigers’ down season, but he has got a ton of experience and played well.”

Offensive tackle Spencer Fano, Utah

Fano is presently being selected by the following:

Sports Illustrated (Justin Melo)

As Melo pens, “Taylor Decker surprisingly asked for his release. That leaves the Detroit Lions in a bind at offensive tackle opposite Penei Sewell. Spencer Fano was excellent at the NFL Combine, and his measurements proved he could stick at tackle. Fano is an excellent pass protector on tape who is also familiar with a variety of run-blocking concepts from his time executing Utah's offense.”

Offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Proctor is presently being selected by the following:

ESPN (Mel Kiper Jr.) ; The Draft Network (Mason Johnstone) ; Pro Football Network (Reese Decker) ; WalterFootball (Charlie Campbell)

As Kiper opines, "The Lions entered free agency with a Taylor Decker-sized hole at left tackle after the veteran asked for his release. They signed Larry Borom, but they shouldn't stop there. Proctor's play was a little uneven last season, but I think he can stick at left tackle in the NFL and could help keep Jared Goff upright as Detroit tries to get back to the playoffs. Proctor has 40 starts worth of experience, knows how to take away opponent pass-rush moves and moves very well for a 6-7, 352-pound blocker."

EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Faulk is currently being mocked by the following:

Pro Football Network (Alec Elijah) ; Pro Football Focus (Gordon McGuinness)

As Elijah writes, “With limited depth along the edge, the Detroit Lions could look to strengthen their pass rush by selecting Keldric Faulk. Adding the best available edge rusher at this point in the draft would help Detroit continue building a defensive front capable of consistently pressuring opposing quarterbacks.

Faulk’s playing style fits perfectly with the identity head coach Dan Campbell has helped establish, built on speed, toughness, and relentless effort. Pairing Faulk with star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson could give the Lions a dangerous edge tandem. Together, the duo would have the potential to overwhelm offensive tackles and consistently disrupt opposing offenses.”