All Lions: Ragnow Does Not Get 'Widespread Respect' He Deserves
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow has performed at an elite level the past several seasons.
While battling a nagging foot injury, Detroit's former first-round draft pick is widely regarded as one of the toughest offensive linemen in the NFL.
In a recent list of players on each NFL team to root for, Detroit's gritty center was listed as a player that still deserves far more widespread respect.
"All Ragnow does is buckle his chin strip and perform at an elite level year after year, often playing through injuries -- including a throat fracture a few seasons ago, which sounds scary and excruciating," writes Dan Parr. "Instead of bowing down to him all offseason, some folks had the nerve to speculate after the Lions’ NFC Championship Game collapse that he might be retiring, which did not sit well with Frank. 'I was frustrated,' he told the Detroit News last month at an event for his Rags Remembered Foundation. "It was kind of annoying. All I said was I'm going to need some time to heal up the day after the game. That was my intention and then it took off, which was kind of annoying, but it is what it is." Despite being PFF’s highest or second-highest graded center in three of the past four seasons and a charitable person off the field on top of that, Ragnow still doesn't get the widespread respect he deserves. I’m rooting for that to change, pronto."
