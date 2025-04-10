Georgia Offensive Lineman Had Pre-Draft Visit With Lions
The Detroit Lions have completed a pre-draft visit with Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild.
According to draft analyst Ryan Fowler, the talented offensive lineman also has a local visit scheduled with the Atlanta Falcons and an upcoming visit with the Seattle Seahawks next week.
Pundits have noticed his strength and ability to gain leverage against opposing defensive linemen.
According to The Draft Network, "Fairchild does a good job of making initial contact and when he has the proper hand placement, he will drive his feet to continue to get movement on the line of scrimmage. On duo blocks, Fairchild appears to be a good athlete and can effectively get to the second level and make contact with second-level defenders."
Film review indicates that he is a player that has the capability of slowing down opposing pass rushers and keeping quarterbacks upright.
"Fairchild also appears to have strong, powerful punches to slow rushers and can punch, reset, and continue to counter-punch to win the rep."
In the past two seasons, the 6-foot-5, 318-pound lineman only gave up one sack and 14 pressures playing for an annual National Championship contender.
“I think coming in as a freshman and sophomore, was super, super impactful in my career. Being able to go against guys of that caliber is great, especially at a young age. You need to see it and feel it, what it’s going to be like when you gain," Fairchild said at his Pro Day. "Just having that experience going into the next level makes me confident. Bloody Tuesdays are bloody for sure. They’re fun.
"I think that’s what I’m going to miss the most is the grind. I know it’s a grind at this next level, too," Fairchild explained further. "But just going through what you go through here at Georgia, coming in as a freshman and having to go through the struggle, the fun is in the chase. So, it’s been a big blessing, for sure. I love it.”